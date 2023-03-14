Acronis Users: Enable Your Clients to Work from Anywhere with Secure Remote Access and Support

Acronis users can leverage the Splashtop integration to ensure their clients remain secure and productive working from home or anywhere.

In the last few years, we’ve seen a global push for companies to enable their employees to work from home. Statistics show that the vast majority of businesses have transitioned to remote work and will maintain this trend for the foreseeable future.

A PwC survey found that 72% of organizations are planning some form of permanent remote work going forward. Splashtop and Acronis are in a unique position to help MSPs empower their clients to remain productive and secure no matter where they’re working from.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Splashtop: Better Together

With Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Splashtop’s better together offering, Acronis partners like you can take advantage of a single platform to initiate remote desktop sessions to their managed workloads. Fix incidents, provide reliable support and increase efficiency by eliminating the need to switch between multiple tools—all from the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console.

By enabling the Acronis integration with Splashtop you can:

Execute your service requests faster

Exceed SLAs

Increase overall customer satisfaction

Rest assured that your clients are protected with a world-class cyber protection solution. Acronis is the only single-agent solution that natively integrates cybersecurity, data protection and management to protect data, endpoints and systems – now, easily accessible in case of an incident.

Ensure your clients remain secure and productive working from anywhere with Splashtop Enterprise

Whether your clients are working from home, from the office or on the go, you and your team are expected to deliver the same level of support. Imagine being able to not only manage your clients’ computers remotely, but also provide them with remote access at the same time. Splashtop Enterprise enables you to do that and so much more. Plus, as an Acronis user, it’s easy for you to enable remote access for your clients.

Here’s how you can get started:

Install the Splashtop Business app on the device where Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console is running. Enable Integration with a single click. Search for the Splashtop tile in the ‘Integrations’ section within Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console. Press the ‘enable’ button and that’s it – you’re ready to provide secure remote assistance to your clients Start a remote desktop session to a managed device. Initiate immediate one-click access to all your managed workloads. Simply click on the device and locate Splashtop in the list of remote access tools. Leverage Splashtop native features during the remote session. Take advantage of Splashtop’s high performance features, including file transfer, remote reboot, share technician desktop, chat and more.

The integration will work with Splashtop Business Access, SOS+10, SOS Unlimited, Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop Enterprise. Detailed instructions are available on the Acronis Solutions portal.

The Acronis integration with Splashtop’s high-performance remote access solution is designed to power your remote-control capabilities, while providing you with unmatched ease-of-use and automation. This integration will help MSPs like yours ensure their clients remain productive and secure, whether they’re working from home or the office.

About Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Enterprise is an enterprise-class remote computer access solution and remote support tool. Use unattended, anytime computer access to enable employees and students to work from home or IT to manage computers and provide support.

Splashtop Enterprise also includes on-demand quick support tools for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android devices plus real time iOS remote screen viewing, SSO/SAML integration, and remote computer management capabilities.

Splashtop is offering Acronis users a free 3-month trial of Splashtop Enterprise. Visit the Splashtop Enterprise page to learn more.

