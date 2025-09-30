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Splashtop Discount for 501(c)(3) Tax-Exempt Organizations

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Splashtop offers a discount to Section 501(c)(3) Tax-Exempt Organizations.

To receive this discount, please email sales@splashtop.com with a copy of your 501(c)(3) letter and let us know what you are interested in purchasing and the email address for your Splashtop account.

If you don't already have a Splashtop account, you can create one by starting any free trial at https://www.splashtop.com (no credit card required) or by creating a free account at https://redirect.splashtop.com/signup.

Eligible requesters will receive an email reply with a code to use during the checkout process to receive the discount and it will only work if the purchase is made with the email address that you supplied in the request.

This 501(c)(3) discount is not available for organizations that are not 501(c)(3) tax-exempt such as other schools, government agencies, businesses, or individuals.

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