與 TeamViewer 相比，保證節省查看所有產品
為什麼選擇 Splashtop？
若您選擇 Splashtop 而不是 TeamViewer，保證以物超所值的價格取得您需要的所有遠端控制功能，每年可以省下 50%。
輕鬆管理訂閱。只需按一下即可隨時關閉自動續訂，無需提前書面通知。
Splashtop 解決方案在眾多第三方評比指標中獲得最高的使用者滿意度評價。
世界一流的客戶服務體驗和長期的合作夥伴關係。
Splashtop 團隊太棒了，他們的軟體套件非常好，提供了好用/實用的選項，而且價格合理。最近 TeamViewer 很令人不解 – 雖然提供了免費版，卻隨機阻礙大家使用他們的免費產品。我需要的是一個值得信賴的產品和公司，並且保證不會哄抬價格和隨意調整方案內容 – 繼續努力。
Darryl Collins
從事 IT 工作已有 20 年了，所以一用到 Splashtop，就知道它是個很好的產品。[Splashtop] 很棒，它真的非常可靠。比較過 TeamViewer 後，就會發現 Splashtop 實在太厲害了，還有它的價格也很合理。不像 TeamViewer，簡直要我付出全部。我真的非常喜歡這項產品，而且也強力推薦給其他同業。
Stuart Livingstone - NuWave Backup
體驗為您量身打造的遠端桌面軟體解決方案
享受專為您的特定使用案例打造的遠端存取軟體。 當您選擇 Splashtop 時，可以保證節省 50％ 的費用（請參閱我們的 Splashtop 與 TeamViewer 定價比較）。 或者，如果您使用 TeamViewer 的免費版本，並且由於可 疑的商業用途而阻止了連接，請在購買昂貴的 TeamViewer 商業許可證之前嘗試免費試用 Splashtop。
無論您是需要 遠端工作，遠端 實驗室訪問還是遠端支持的解決方案，Splashtop 都能為您提供解決方案，具有所有主要功能，例如高質量遠端連接，拖放文件傳輸，聊天，遠端列印，會話記錄，多對多監視器查看，局域網喚醒，遠端重啟，用戶管理等。
快速、可靠、安全的遠端存取軟體
Splashtop 帶給您更佳的客戶服務體驗
Splashtop 以提供卓越的客戶服務為目標。Splashtop 在加州、日本、台灣、中國、新加坡和阿姆斯特丹設有服務團隊隨時待命。我們歡迎所有客戶撥打 Splashtop 國際電話專線與服務人員交談。但是，假如您是 TeamViewer 使用者，在遇到問題需要支援時，必須先提交需求單，然後期待有人能盡速與您聯繫。兩者的服務模式完全不同。
TeamViewer 不允許線上取消訂閱，使用者必須寫信或嘗試與該公司某位人士聯繫，但這個人不一定能幫忙解決問題。使用 Splashtop，您只需登入帳戶，開啟訂閱設定，即可修改或取消訂閱。
保證 50% 儲蓄及早啟動計劃
以 TeamViewer 或更少的價格獲得等效的 Splashtop 解決方案，並且最多可以在訂閱中添加 3 個月的免費月份，以便與當前 TeamViewer 訂閱的結束重疊。 聯繫我們以了解更多信息！
常見問題
What's a good alternative to TeamViewer?
Splashtop isn't just a good alternative to TeamViewer - Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative. With guaranteed 50% savings, all the top features, high performance remote connections, top-notch security, and superior customer service, it's no wonder why so many have switched from TeamViewer to Splashtop and never looked back.
Is TeamViewer still the best?
If you're wondering if TeamViewer is the best remote access software, just take a look at G2 to see how real users have rated TeamViewer vs Splashtop. Overall, Splashtop has a 5-star rating from users, blowing TeamViewer out of the water. Splashtop scored higher on several metrics including ease of use, ease of setup, ease of admin, quality of support, and more!
For those reasons, we can confidently say that Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative.
Splashtop 比 TeamViewer 好嗎？
是的！借助 Splashtop，您將以最佳價格獲得可靠安全的遠端存取解決方案。 Splashtop 為遠端工作，遠端學習和遠端支援提供解決方案。 當您選擇 Splashtop 而不是 TeamViewer 時，您將獲得所有主要功能，高性能遠端存取引擎和出色的客戶服務體驗。 如果您需要 TeamViewer 替代方案，那就別無所求 Splashtop。
TeamViewer真的免費嗎？
TeamViewer 提供供個人使用的免費計劃。 但是，如果 TeamViewer 懷疑您將其用於商業用途，您將被阻止訪問遠端電腦。 與 TeamViewer的商業許可證相比，Splashtop 可以為您節省 50% 的年度訂閱保證。
TeamViewer 免費和付費有什麼區別？
TeamViewer的免費版本（僅供個人使用）缺少付費版本的許多功能TeamViewer，包括遠端列印、空白螢幕、禁用遠端輸入等。無需為昂貴的 TeamViewer 許可證付費，而是選擇 Splashtop 以獲得所有這些功能以及更多功能，並節省 50% 的訂閱費用保證一年。
您可以使用免費版本的 TeamViewer遠端列印嗎？
不。TeamViewer 免費版以前包括遠端列印、空白螢幕、禁用遠端輸入和切換側面等功能。 但是，這些功能不再包含在免費版本中。 無需為昂貴的 TeamViewer 許可證付費，而是選擇 Splashtop 即可獲得具有遠端列印功能的遠端桌面工具以及您需要的所有其他主要功能，並保證每年節省 50%。
免費 TeamViewer 會話持續多長時間？
個人使用的遠程會話沒有時間限制。 但是，如果 TeamViewer 懷疑您將其用於商業目的，您的遠端連接可能會超時，並且您將被阻止再次連接到遠端電腦。 為避免這種情況，您可以購買 TeamViewer 商業許可證，或者您可以加入數千名選擇獲得 Splashtop 的人，與 TeamViewer 相比，可以節省 50% 的價格保證。
如何取消我的 TeamViewer 訂閱？
TeamViewer 要求現有客戶在續訂日期前至少 28 天提交工單，才能取消其帳戶。 另一方面，Splashtop 客戶可以在 Splashtop Web 控制台內輕鬆調整其訂閱設置（包括取消）。 進一步瞭解 如何取消 TeamViewer。
Splashtop Business Access vs TeamViewer Business Feature Comparison
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop Business Access Pro
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
$99 per user/per year
(Save even more with volume discounts!)
$508.92 per year
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
Remote from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web app and Chrome browser
✔
✔
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
3
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
✔
✗
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
Remote print
✔
✔
Remote wake (Wake on LAN)
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
Assign computer access by user in multi-user teams
✔
✗
Computer grouping
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
Two-step verification
✔
✔
Lock remote screen
✔
✔
Blank remote screen
✔
✔
Device authentication
✔
✔
Share screen via web link
✔
✔
Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer Business Feature Comparison
Features and Price Comparison
Splashtop SOS
Splashtop SOS +10
Splashtop SOS Unlimited
TeamViewer Business
Licensing and pricing
$199 per concurrent technician
$219 per concurrent technician
$399 per concurrent technician
$508.92 per year Individual license only
Access and control computers remotely
✔
✔
✔
✔
On-demand support to unlimited devices
✔
✔
✔
✔
Number of devices to connect from
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
3
# Unattended managed endpoints
✗
10
Unlimited
200
Provide attended support to iOS and Android devices
✔
✔
✔
Additional $155.40/year
# Concurrent sessions per user/channel
10
10
10
3
Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Chat (in-session)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Chat (outside session)
✗
✔
✔
✔
Session recording
✔
✔
✔
✔
Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Integration with Ticketing and ITSM
✔
✔
✔
Available as an add-on for TeamViewer Corporate
Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Remote print
✗
✔
✔
✔
Remote reboot
✔
✔
✔
✔
User management
✔
✔
✔
✗
Group permissions
✗
✔
✔
✗
256-bit AES encryption
✔
✔
✔
✔
Computer and user grouping
✗
✔
✔
✔
Custom branding
✔
✔
✔
✔
Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer Corporate Feature Comparison
TeamViewer Multi-user Plan
Starting price (per year)
$399 per concurrent user
$1,354.80 per concurrent user
2 concurrent users
$798
$2,253.60
3 concurrent users
$1,197
$3,152.40
Support iOS and Android
$155.40 add on