TeamViewer 檢測到商業用途？ 是時候切換了

TeamViewer 的商用偵測機制令人頭疼
許多 TeamViewer 免費版使用者都有這種經驗，當他們的遠端連線超時 5 分鐘後，應用程式就會跳出視窗文字，懷疑他們將 TeamViewer 用於商業用途。
當您在遠端工作期間試圖完成某項任務時，TeamViewer 連線在逾時後被阻止可能會令人非常沮喪。當您需要存取不在您面前的電腦時，沒有什麼比您的遠端桌面工具阻塞您的遠端連線更糟糕的了。
簡單的解決方案 – 切換到 Splashtop
使用 TeamViewer 免費方案時，不要繼續遇到連線被阻止的情況，也不要購買昂貴的 TeamViewer 商業授權。 相反，切換到 Splashtop！
Splashtop 是最好的TeamViewer 替代品。 體驗以您為先的服務所支援的不間斷連結的自由。
客戶推薦
Splashtop 團隊太棒了，他們的軟體套件非常好，提供了好用/實用的選項，而且價格合理。最近 TeamViewer 很令人不解 – 雖然提供了免費版，卻隨機阻礙大家使用他們的免費產品。我需要的是一個值得信賴的產品和公司，並且保證不會哄抬價格和隨意調整方案內容 – 繼續努力。
Darryl C.
客戶推薦
從事 IT 工作已有 20 年了，所以一用到 Splashtop，就知道這是個好產品，從支援的角度來看，已經可以稱得上無懈可擊。我一用就上手，而且能夠順利完成任務。[Splashtop] 很棒，非常可靠。而且用過 TeamViewer 後，更覺得 Splashtop 令人驚豔，價格也很合理。不像 TeamViewer，簡直要把我榨乾了。我真的非常喜歡這項產品，也強力推薦給其他同業。
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
客戶推薦
我在使用 Teamviewer 的時候，經常莫名遭踢出，但 Splashtop 從未這麼做。而且價格也很實惠！
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
客戶推薦
哇！Splashtop 是我做過最好的投資，而且它不斷增值。TeamViewer 好意思每年收費 $500 美金？你們真棒！
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
客戶推薦
[Splashtop] 比 TeamViewer. 我很感謝你的公司收取一個公平的價格為一個夢幻般的產品! 我想告訴你我非常感謝 [Splashtop 團隊] 在試用期間與我聯繫。 這是 TeamViewer 員工從未做過的事情。 很難從一家公司獲得溫暖的模糊，但你們這樣做是正確的。
Brian Davids
Don’t Experience the Frustration of “Commercial Use Suspected” Anymore
Has the relentless "commercial use detected" alert become a part of your daily remote access routine? You're not alone. A vivid account shared by a user on Reddit echoes the frustration many TeamViewer free plan users face with such disruptions: Getting disconnected within seconds despite being unblocked, only to be flagged again for commercial use. This cycle of attempting to connect to a remote computer and being thwarted by relentless software detection has left users exasperated and looking for alternatives.
When technology, meant to bridge distances and simplify life, instead complicates it, it's time for a change.
Discover Why Splashtop Outshines TeamViewer
When it comes to remote access solutions, settling for less can cost more than just a subscription fee—it can mean compromised efficiency. That's where Splashtop changes the game. Unlike TeamViewer's free plan, which comes with limitations that can hinder your productivity, and its commercial license, which may strain your budget, Splashtop offers a better solution where quality meets value:
Unmatched Accessibility and Ease of Use: Splashtop is designed for effortless connectivity. This user-friendly approach ensures that regardless of your tech expertise, you'll find Splashtop both accessible and powerful.
A Secure Connection You Can Trust: Splashtop takes security seriously, offering features like TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication, and two-factor authentication.
Tailored Plans That Fit Your Needs: Splashtop understands that every user has unique needs. Whether you're a small business owner, an IT professional, or someone looking to support friends and family, Splashtop offers tailored plans that provide the features you need without the bloat you don't. This means you're not overpaying for features that don't apply to your specific use case.
Reliable Performance, Even on Low Bandwidth: Splashtop is optimized for performance, ensuring smooth, high-quality connections even when internet speeds are less than ideal.
Support That Stands By You: Nothing is more frustrating than encountering an issue and not having reliable support to turn to. Splashtop prides itself on offering exceptional customer service, with extensive resources and responsive support teams ready to assist you.
Why Splashtop is the Smart Choice
Choosing between the limitations of a free service and the high costs of a commercial license can feel like a no-win situation. But Splashtop offers a third path that doesn't compromise on features, security, or support. The choice is straightforward, with our focus on providing a high-quality, secure, and user-friendly remote access experience at a competitive price.
Experience the difference for yourself. Try Splashtop today and see why individuals and businesses are switching to a more reliable, secure, and cost-effective remote access solution.
You might have heard about TeamViewer's bad press related to its cancellation policy. It turns out its issues run so deep that users have started reporting them to the Better Business Bureau. If you are caught in the same mess and cannot cancel your subscription fast enough, what should you do?
為什麼原本的 TeamViewer 使用者現在都比較喜歡 Splashtop？
- Splashtop 提供妥善、便利的客戶服務
- Splashtop 廣泛適用於 Windows、Mac、Linux、Android、iOS 和 Chromebook
- 與 TeamViewer 的商業版本相比，Splashtop 為您節省了 50％ 的年度訂閱費用保證
- Splashtop 為您提供了所有頂級的遠端存取功能
- Splashtop 通過其高安全性認證和可靠性使您放心