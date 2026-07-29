Splashtalks: Summer 2026 Product Release Update with Phil Sheu
Join us for an exclusive first look at Splashtop’s Summer Product Release, featuring Phil Sheu, CTO & Co-Founder of Splashtop.
As the technology visionary behind Splashtop’s innovation, Phil will share how our latest advancements are redefining remote access, support, endpoint management, and security. Get an inside look at the technologies driving our platform forward and what these innovations mean for your team and your business.
Get a first look at the latest innovations built to help you save time, reduce risk, and do more with less:
Device Health summary to help IT teams quickly assess OS versions, disk encryption, endpoint security, firewall status and more.
Deeper SentinelOne AV/EDR integration to improve endpoint protection and streamline security operations, along with a smoother online purchasing experience to simplify procurement.
Faster workflows to secure endpoints with visibility into Windows KBs or macOS versions needed to resolve vulnerabilities and instantly patch.
Enhanced filtering and reporting capabilities that make it easier to surface actionable insights, and support compliance reporting.
AI implementations to reduce manual work by surfacing and summarizing critical information needed to make key decisions.
Enhanced device-aware access and Cloud PKI capabilities with Foxpass giving you stronger authentication controls, expanded MDM integrations, improved visibility, and broader certificate-based access management support.
Don’t miss your chance to get ahead of what’s coming next. Register today and bring smarter IT operations into your summer.