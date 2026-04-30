Splashtalks: Spring 2026 Product Release Update
Join us for an exclusive look at Splashtop’s Spring Product Release, featuring insights from Thomas Deng, Co-Founder and EVP of Product Management.
Thomas leads Splashtop’s product development, engineering, and operations, and will share how customer-centric innovation drives our roadmap, how we continue building trust with the IT community, and how your feedback directly shapes what we build next.
Also, in this 30-minute session, you’ll get a live look at powerful new enhancements built to help you automate routine tasks, streamline compliance, and manage endpoints with greater efficiency.
SentinelOne Integration: Strengthen your security operations with seamless integration into SentinelOne endpoint security solutions — accelerating threat response while simplifying how you purchase and manage security tools.
Smarter, Easier Scripting: New streamlined scripting workflows make routine maintenance and troubleshooting faster and more intuitive—so your team can accomplish more in less time.
Advanced Endpoint Tagging: Gain more granular control with endpoint tagging for improved organization, grouping, and efficient management at scale.
AI-Powered Enhancements: Get faster product assistance when you need it, deeper insights into patch quality, and intelligent tools designed to support smarter decision-making.
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from Splashtop leadership and be the first to explore what’s new.