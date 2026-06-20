How Nubeseg Scaled Secure Remote Support and Endpoint Management with Splashtop
Faster remote support, streamlined service desk workflows, centralized endpoint visibility, and improved operational efficiency across clients.
Impact
30% Faster Diagnostics with Centralized Visibility
Real-time visibility into endpoint security allows the team to quickly identify vulnerabilities and reduce diagnostic time by approximately 30%.
Reduced Manual Work Through Automation
Automated patching, updates, and scripting eliminate repetitive tasks, saving 6–8 hours per week and improving overall operational efficiency.
Scalable Support Across Distributed Clients
Secure remote access and service desk capabilities allow Nubeseg to support clients across cities and countries without increasing on-site visits or operational overhead.
Challenges
Nubeseg is a cybersecurity-focused managed services provider supporting clients across multiple cities and countries. As the company expanded its customer base, the team needed a reliable way to deliver secure, remote support without being limited by geography.
Ramiro Hercilla, Security Advisor at Nubeseg SRL, works closely with clients to deliver remote support and security services across distributed environments.
As the company scaled, the team began to encounter limitations with their existing tools. Remote connections were often slow or unreliable, file transfers lacked speed, and there was limited visibility into active sessions and support activity.
“We encountered issues with slow connections, limited visibility, and tools that didn’t allow us to effectively support users outside the office,” said Ramiro Hercilla.
To address these challenges, Nubeseg evaluated several remote access and support solutions, including TeamViewer, AnyDesk, and VNC-based tools. While these platforms offered some capabilities, they did not meet the combination of performance, scalability, and centralized management required to support their growing client base.
Supporting users outside corporate environments, such as remote employees, executives, or personal devices was especially challenging. Many tools lacked the flexibility to connect across different environments, making it difficult to provide consistent support.
Security was another critical concern. As a cybersecurity provider, Nubeseg required tools that met strict standards for encryption, access control, and auditability. Many existing solutions did not provide the level of control and visibility needed, creating potential risks for both the company and its clients.
During their search for a better solution, the team discovered Splashtop at an industry conference. Based on what they saw, it appeared to address many of their current limitations.
To move forward, Nubeseg needed a solution that could support:
Fast, reliable remote access across multiple devices and environments
Secure, encrypted connections aligned with client security expectations
Centralized visibility, reporting, and session traceability
Service desk workflows to manage and track support activity
The ability to scale support across hundreds or thousands of endpoints without increasing operational complexity
From Our Happy Customers
The brand’s vision regarding high-quality customer support and product ease of use makes Splashtop an ideal long-term solution that helps both service providers and clients grow in productivity in an efficient way.
Ramiro Hercilla, Security Advisor, Nubeseg SRL
From Our Happy Customers
Splashtop has allowed us to significantly improve how we support our clients, especially as we expanded across different locations.
Ramiro Hercilla, Security Advisor, Nubeseg SRL
From Our Happy Customers
The level of security and the structure of the console make it very easy to manage and administer.
Ramiro Hercilla, Security Advisor, Nubeseg SRL
Resolution
Nubeseg standardized on Splashtop Enterprise and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) to deliver secure, scalable remote support and improve how services are managed and delivered across clients.
Secure, High-Performance Remote Access Across Environments:
Splashtop provides a faster, more stable, and secure remote access experience across Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices. The team can support employees, executives, and external users across locations without performance limitations while meeting strict security requirements.
For end users, the ability to work remotely with a stable and secure connection allows them to carry out their tasks without interruptions, directly improving productivity.
Service Desk for Streamlined Support Operations:
Splashtop’s service desk capabilities transform how support is delivered. Users can request assistance directly from a desktop shortcut, eliminating incomplete web forms and delays. Tickets are automatically created, assigned, and tracked, allowing technicians to initiate remote sessions immediately and resolve issues faster.
The entire support process is recorded in a single console, including response times, actions taken, and resolution details, providing a complete and auditable record of every interaction.
“The service desk made a huge difference. Employees can request support directly from an application on the desktop, which eliminated delays and improved response times.”
Automated Endpoint Management:
With Splashtop AEM, endpoint management shifts from a reactive process to a proactive and structured workflow. The team standardizes configurations and manages updates through organized patching and deployment processes.
Tasks such as patch deployment, security updates, scheduled machine restarts, and remote application installations using executable or MSI files are handled through automation, replacing manual, one-by-one processes. AEM also replaces previously siloed patching solutions, consolidating endpoint management into a single workflow.
Centralized Visibility and Risk Prioritization:
The console provides a clear view of endpoint security status across environments. The team can identify unprotected devices, systems running third-party solutions, and machines exposed to vulnerabilities.
Critical patch reporting highlights systems at risk, including zero-day vulnerabilities, allowing the team to prioritize actions and reduce exposure. A structured patching approach ensures that critical vulnerabilities impact no more than 10% of the environment at any given time.
Audit-Ready Reporting and Full Activity Traceability:
All sessions, file transfers, and support activities are logged in a centralized system. These reports are used for audits and certification renewals, helping demonstrate service performance and compliance.
“We’ve been able to generate clear reports and track all support activity, which has helped us demonstrate efficiency and meet audit requirements.”
Enhanced Security and Session Control:
Splashtop provides encrypted connections, single sign-on (SSO), centralized access control, and full session traceability. This allows Nubeseg to meet strict cybersecurity requirements while ensuring all remote activity is auditable and aligned with client security policies.
Scalable Operations Across 1,450+ Endpoints:
With centralized management and device grouping, Nubeseg can efficiently support more than 1,450 devices across multiple clients. Technicians can now deliver more structured and consistent support at scale.
Onboarding and Ongoing Support Experience:
The onboarding experience is smooth, with clear guidance across deployment, configuration, and training, enabling the Nubeseg team to get up and running quickly.
“Support has remained responsive, with quick turnaround times and a willingness to review feedback and improve the product. This has helped build confidence in the platform as a long-term solution.”
Splashtop in three words:
“Simple. Secure. Practical.”
With Splashtop, Nubeseg strengthens its ability to deliver secure, efficient, and scalable managed services. The team operates with greater visibility, faster response times, and more structured processes, enabling them to support a growing client base with confidence.
About the Customer
Nubeseg SRL is a cybersecurity-focused managed services provider based in Latin America, specializing in helping organizations strengthen their security posture and protect their digital assets. The company delivers managed security services, remote support, and continuous monitoring to ensure clients can operate securely in an increasingly complex threat landscape.