How Bourland, Wall & Wenzel Achieved 5x ROI and Near 100% Productivity with Splashtop
Anywhere access for attorneys, automated IT operations, centralized visibility and time savings across the firm.
Impact
Near 100% Productivity Without Being Onsite
Attorneys maintain near full productivity without needing to be in the office, ensuring work continues seamlessly regardless of location.
12–20 Hours of IT Time Recovered Each Month
Automation and centralized management eliminate repetitive tasks, allowing the IT team to reclaim significant time and operate more efficiently.
Improved ROI Through IT Efficiency
By simplifying operations and improving system coverage, the firm achieves an estimated 4x–5x return on investment annually.
Challenges
Bourland, Wall & Wenzel is a mid-sized law firm where attorneys rely heavily on consistent access to their office systems to maintain productivity. As work increasingly extended beyond the office, the firm needed a reliable way to support remote access without disrupting day-to-day operations.
Prior to Splashtop, the firm relied on traditional remote access methods such as RDP. While these solutions provided basic connectivity, they often struggled with reliability and performance, limiting their effectiveness for day-to-day use.
“We were using RDP and it wasn't a great experience. It caused lag, disconnects, and inconsistent performance, making it difficult for attorneys to work efficiently outside the office.”
The firm also evaluated alternatives such as TeamViewer but found that they did not meet the same level of performance and lacked the same level of professionalism in the overall user experience.
In addition to remote access limitations, the IT team faced growing demands to manage and support systems more efficiently across the firm. Many routine tasks required manual effort, taking up valuable time and slowing down operations.
The IT team needed a solution that could support:
High-performance remote access that attorneys could rely on daily
A consistent and user-friendly experience across devices
Automated updates, scripting, and endpoint management capabilities
Real-time visibility into systems and hardware across the firm
From our happy customer
From a performance standpoint, it’s been extremely reliable and performs exactly how we need it to
Sam Hall, IT Manager, Bourland, Wall & Wenzel
From our happy customer
Splashtop has been a game changer for us. Our attorneys can work from anywhere and still be just as productive as if they were in the office.
Sam Hall, IT Manager, Bourland, Wall & Wenzel
From our happy customer
With AEM, what used to take hours now takes minutes.
Sam Hall, IT Manager, Bourland, Wall & Wenzel
Resolution
Bourland, Wall & Wenzel standardized on Splashtop Enterprise with Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) to deliver a more reliable remote work experience for attorneys and streamline how IT manages and supports systems across the firm.
High-Performance Remote Access for Attorneys:
Splashtop replaced traditional RDP with a faster, more stable remote access experience. Attorneys can now connect directly to their office systems and continue working without the performance issues that previously disrupted workflows.
“The performance has been a huge improvement over what we were using before.”
Automated Endpoint Management with AEM:
Using AEM, the IT team automates Windows updates, software deployment, and scripting across systems. This reduces the need for manual intervention and allows routine tasks to be completed more efficiently, contributing to 3–5 hours of time saved per week (12–20 hours per month)
“With AEM, what used to take hours now takes minutes.”
Centralized Visibility Across Systems:
Splashtop provides real-time access to system and hardware information across all endpoints. This allows IT to quickly assess environments, track inventory, and support initiatives such as Windows 10 to Windows 11 upgrade readiness, which can now be completed in minutes instead of days.
Fast, On-Demand Remote Support with SOS:
With Splashtop SOS, the IT team can connect to user devices as needed to troubleshoot issues. This improves responsiveness and allows problems to be resolved without requiring users to be onsite.
Fast Implementation and Setup:
Splashtop was quick to deploy, with most of the environment set up in less than a day. The process was straightforward and did not require additional support or complex onboarding, allowing the team to start using the platform immediately.
Continued Value and Product Enhancements:
The platform has continued to deliver consistent value over time, with new features being added without increasing complexity. The reliability, performance, and ease of use have led the team to actively recommend Splashtop to others based on their experience.
Simplified IT Operations:
By consolidating remote access and endpoint management into a single platform, the firm reduced complexity in its IT environment and improved day-to-day operational efficiency, contributing to an estimated 4x -5x annual ROI.
Splashtop in three words: “Phenomenal, Powerful, Essential.”
With Splashtop, Bourland, Wall & Wenzel has transformed IT from a reactive function into a strategic driver of productivity and efficiency.
About the Customer
Bourland, Wall & Wenzel is a full-service law firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving clients across a range of legal areas including litigation, business law, and estate planning. The firm is focused on delivering high-quality legal services while maintaining operational efficiency and supporting flexible work for its attorneys and staff.