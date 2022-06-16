TiFlux Expands Portfolio of “Help Desk” Services with Splashtop Remote Access Software Solutions

Partnership aligned with the international expansion goals of both Splashtop and TiFlux

SAN JOSE, Calif., Monday, September 21, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access solutions, and TiFlux, an IT solutions company for IT services providers, today announced a partnership to integrate Splashtop remote access software within TiFlux’s portfolio of IT solutions for Latin American markets.

TiFlux sought a strategic partner like Splashtop so that it could offer a real-time remote access streaming protocol for its IT management system. TiFlux did a global survey, testing more than 20 partners and Splashtop emerged as the winner. Splashtop offers high-quality remote access and remote support software, connecting smartphones, tablets, and computers, at very reasonable prices.

The partnership enables TiFlux to incorporate Splashtop within TiFlux Service Desk and give IT support technicians instant remote access to their managed computers. As a result, technicians can remotely control computers right from within their TiFlux platform, effectively troubleshoot issues, and keep managed computers running in top condition.

“From January to August, we had a 72% growth in revenues,” said Marcio Jacson CEO of TiFlux. “Partnering with Splashtop will take us one step closer to our goal of being the resource of choice for remotely managing IT in the broader Latin American Markets.”

“Splashtop is currently in a rapid global expansion phase, with more than 50 percent in global growth this year,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop Inc. “After establishing our American and Asian presence and recently opening our EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam, we are continuing to push forward by strengthening our presence in other global markets like Latin America.”

About TiFlux

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Joinville, Brazil, TiFlux is an IT solutions startup providing help desk, service desk, IT quality, SaaS, IT automation, and IT management services in Latin America. TiFlux currently has 22 people on the team and is growing quickly, with 72% revenue growth since January 2020.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers the best value and best-in-class remote access and remote support solutions for business professionals, MSPs, IT departments, and helpdesks. Splashtop is a popular alternative to VPN/RDP, VNC, RD Gateway, and other remote access software. More than 30 million users enjoy Splashtop globally.