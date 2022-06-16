Splashtop Expands Linux Remote Access Support to Additional Linux Distributions

Splashtop users can now remotely access and control their Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access and remote support solutions, has added new Linux distributions that can be remotely accessed and controlled using Splashtop remote access tools. The supported Linux desktop platforms now include:

New! CentOS 7 and 8

New! Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3-8.1

New! Fedora 29-31

Ubuntu desktop 16.04 and 18.04

Computers running on these Linux distributions can now be accessed and controlled from the Splashtop Business app on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices.

Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop said “By supporting more Linux distributions like CentOS, RHEL and Fedora, we now extend Splashtop to a great majority of Linux users. Users can remotely access Linux computers as if they are sitting right in front of them. Recently, we’ve seen an increasing number of customers using VNC (and even VPN) switch to Splashtop since they experienced performance and scaling issues as entire companies are now working remotely from home.”

A Superior Alternative to VNC

Linux users can switch from VNC as Splashtop provides a 10x faster, more secure, easier to set-up and use alternative to remotely access Linux computers.

Splashtop Solutions for Linux Remote Desktop

Unattended remote desktop access to Linux is available in:

Splashtop Remote Support – Unattended and anytime computer access and management for MSPs and IT

Splashtop SOS – SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited provide unattended anytime access to 10 or unlimited computers. SOS, licensed per concurrent technician, also includes attended quick support for computers and mobile devices for help desks

Splashtop Business Access – Remote computer access for individuals and business professionals

Secure Connections with Splashtop

Businesses around the world, including large banks, law enforcement, and government agencies securely use Splashtop. Splashtop security features include two-factor authentication, TLS 1.2, 256 bit AES encryption and more.

