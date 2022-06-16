Splashtop Enables Remote Access to Adobe Creative Cloud Video Applications

Splashtop provides users of Adobe Creative Cloud video and audio products with high-performance remote access to their workstations, enabling them to work from home.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., a leader in remote access and remote support solutions, announced it has become a member of the Adobe® Exchange Developer community. The company provides solutions that allow users to remotely access Adobe Creative Cloud® desktop applications instantly and in real-time from any device—freeing them from having to go into the office to use powerful computers and advanced digital video and audio software.

A Superior Remote Access Experience for Adobe users

“Creatives in media, entertainment, architecture, and other industries, want high-performance remote access to their Adobe video and audio products. But it’s not practical to have a robust computer set-up in everyone’s home, and the laggy remote connections harm productivity,” said Splashtop CEO Mark Lee. “Through our collaboration with Adobe, we are enabling users to leverage the power of high-end computers and Creative Cloud video apps remotely, in real-time, by using Splashtop remote access software.”

With Splashtop, users get high-performance remote sessions that can stream even UltraHD/4K with low latency. Splashtop delivers superior performance by optimizing its encoding and decoding engine to take advantage of the latest hardware acceleration from Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD. In doing so, Splashtop has taken remote access performance to the next level while reducing CPU utilization by over 50 percent—making more processing headroom available for applications such as Adobe Premiere Pro®, After Effects®, Character Animator, and Adobe Audition®. Users can access these applications that are on their Windows and Mac workstations, from any computer or mobile device. Splashtop also offers multi-monitor support, allowing users to remote into and stream multiple monitors at the same time. Users can remotely edit videos, create VFX, draw 3D designs, produce animations, develop games, render files, and much more as if they were sitting in front of the remote computer.

Splashtop offers cloud as well as on-premise deployment, meeting different levels of security and compliance requirements. Multi-factor authentication, device authentication, and TLS/SSL encryption are built-in for secure remote access. Also available is single sign-on (SSO) capability with integration with ADFS, Azure AD, JumpCloud, Okta, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, and TrustLogin to improve and simplify password management for both IT teams and users.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our customers are seeking ways they can access Adobe video and audio applications on their Windows and Mac workstations from home,” said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations, Adobe Video. “With Splashtop, Adobe customers can securely use their personal computers, Android, iOS, and Chromebook devices to work productively, away from their offices. Splashtop also has an option to deploy on-premise, and some customers prefer that.”

Cloud and On-premise Remote Access Solutions

Splashtop Business Access offers the best-value remote access solutions for individuals, teams, and organizations. Users can remotely control any Windows, Mac, or Linux computer instantly from any computer, tablet, or mobile device. It provides a robust set of in-session features including multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote print, chat, and more. SSO/Active Directory integration is available for enterprises. Starting at $5 a month, volume discounts are available.

