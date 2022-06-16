Splashtop and Bridge Digital Partner to Deliver Remote Access and Support to Media and Entertainment Industry

Offering secure, high-performance, low-latency workflows and remote IT support to enable a productive work-from-anywhere experience for M&E

Cupertino, CA and Nashville, TN – December 9, 2021 – Splashtop, Inc., a leader in secure remote access and support solutions, and Bridge Digital, Inc., experts in digital video workflows and the technologies to make them work, announced a partnership to deliver Splashtop’s cloud-based and on-premise solutions to Bridge Digital’s media and entertainment (M&E) customers.

“Splashtop provides highly secure remote access, which is the most important feature and requirement when working with our customers,” said Mickey Charles, from Bridge Digital. “We continually research solutions that are both effective internally and provide efficient workflow products to our customers. There are products on the market today that claim to have high security when dealing with customers, but they have some holes. We are especially diligent on what tools we use and recommend when remotely accessing a customer. Splashtop offers the higher level of product security that we and our customers appreciate.”

Splashtop enables secure, high-quality remote work and support designed for M&E companies to access high-end computers and software from any device. The M&E industry, in particular, needs to remotely access resource-intensive software for editing, rendering, broadcasting, audio-to-video synchronization, visual effects, sound effects, painting, sculpting, and other post-production activities. Splashtop helps securely connect to on-premise computers to work and collaborate seamlessly — with high-performance capabilities including 4k streaming up to 60 FPS while automatically minimizing latency. Splashtop is also fully optimized for NVIDIA and AMD GPU acceleration and Intel CPUs.

“In 2020, studios had to quickly adopt remote work as a band-aid solution to lockdowns and closed offices. More than a year later, it’s still a necessity but the focus has shifted from adopting remote work to optimizing the remote workflow,” said Justin Windsor, Splashtop’s Channel Chief. “We are thrilled that Bridge Digital has joined our partner community and look forward to delivering our solutions to M&E customers.”

About Splashtop:

Splashtop Inc. delivers secure remote access and remote support software and services for enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, IT departments, and individuals. Splashtop’s cloud-based, secure, and easily managed remote access approach is increasingly replacing legacy approaches such as virtual private networks (VPNs) while earning a 93 Net Promoter Score (NPS), a standard for assessing customer satisfaction. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, use Splashtop products globally. Visit splashtop.com for more information.

About Bridge Digital Inc:

Bridge Digital Inc. helps businesses in the media & entertainment industry to create, manage, distribute and monetize their video assets more effectively. Our solutions cover the entire digital media workflow, from ingest to final delivery. Our focus is on the strategic use of technology to accelerate your workflows, expand your capabilities, and improve quality for a better return on your investment.