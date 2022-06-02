iOS 11 Screen Sharing and Unattended Support Added to Splashtop SOS

Enables IT and Support Professionals to Remotely Access Computers and Mobile Devices in New Ways

San Jose, California — November 09, 2017

Splashtop Inc. has announced the additions of iOS 11 (iPhone and iPad) remote screen viewing and unattended remote access to its Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) product line to extend the ability IT teams, MSPs, and support professionals to remote access, view and support computers and mobile devices.

Technicians Can View iOS 11 Screens in Real Time to Resolve Support Issues Quickly

Splashtop SOS now provides the ability to remote view iOS screens in real time. This timesaving new functionality enables a technician to view a remote user’s iPhone or iPad screen in real time as they provide support. No more guessing what the user is doing to wasting time trying to get them back on track if they do something wrong. With the live view technology in Splashtop SOS, the technician can see exactly what the user is doing.

SOS+ Packages Include Unattended Support to Remotely Access Computers Even when the User Isn’t Present

“Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) has become a popular solution for accessing remote computers or devices for attended / on-demand support where the user downloads and runs a quick app and gives the technician an access code to access their computer.” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Based on feedback from Splashtop SOS users asking for unattended access, Splashtop is now offering two new SOS+ packages – SOS+10 and SOS+200 – that provide on-demand support for unlimited computers/devices + unattended support for up to 10 or 200 managed Windows and Mac computers respectively.”

Unattended support functionality is useful for scenarios like installing new software or updates for employees’ or clients’ computers or kiosks without a user having to be present at the computer.

Pricing and Availability

Remote viewing of iOS 11 (iPhone and iPad) screens is available in the SOS Mobile Add-On Pack, included free with SOS, SOS+10 and SOS+200 purchases for a limited time. Pricing for Splashtop SOS starts at $199 per concurrent technician per year. The mobile support also supports remote viewing Android device screens and control of some Android devices.

Introductory pricing on the SOS+10 and SOS+200 editions starts at $219 per concurrent technician per year and additional details are available on the Splashtop SOS web site.

Splashtop SOS additional information and free trial: https://www.splashtop.com/sos

Current Splashtop SOS subscribers can contact sales@splashtop.com or call 1-408-886-7177 for information on upgrading to add mobile support and/or unattended computer access.

For unattended support licensed based on the number of computers rather than the number of technicians, Splashtop also offers Splashtop Remote Support.

