Everything You Need to Manage, Secure, and Support Endpoints
Explore the features and capabilities that help you automate operations, maintain security and compliance, and manage endpoints at scale
OS and 3rd Party Patch
Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software and having greater control over deployed versions.
AI-Powered CVE Insights
Quickly identify risks, assess impact, and prioritize vulnerabilities with AI-powered CVE (Common vulnerabilities and exposures) summaries and recommended remediation actions.
Policy Framework
Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.
Proactive Alerts and Remediation
Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions.
Dashboard Insights
Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance through a centralized dashboard with actionable insights and detailed logs.
Scripts and Tasks
Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints.
Background Actions
Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user.
Inventory Reporting
Access detailed reports on system, hardware and software inventory for improved visibility, auditing and compliance.
Endpoint Security Dashboard
Centralize endpoint protection with real-time threat detection, automated response, antivirus management for Splashtop AV and others.
Remote Control for Managed Devices
Get remote access to Windows, Mac and Linux machines instantly from any device, with or without an end-user present.
Endpoint Configuration (Preview)
Apply key security and network settings across Windows and macOS, including passwords, Wi-Fi, firewall, disk encryption and more, to reduce configuration drift.
EDR Integrations
Deploy and manage EDR sensors, surface detections, and monitor endpoint coverage directly from the Splashtop console, extending security visibility into everyday IT workflows.
Unify further with add-ons
Autonomous Endpoint Management (Enterprise)Learn More
Strengthen control and manageability with single sign-on, enhanced access controls and advanced remote access capabilities.
On-Demand SupportLearn More
Support users across managed, unmanaged, and mobile devices with on-demand remote support. Enhance troubleshooting with service desk workflows and augmented reality (AR) for real-time visual guidance, enabling faster and more efficient issue resolution.
End-User Remote Work LicensesLearn More
Enable end-users to work remotely with high-performance and secure remote access to computers managed by you
Endpoint SecurityLearn More
Extend AEM with endpoint security capabilities to protect devices against modern threats. Deliver layered protection with Splashtop AV, EDR and MDR, with solutions from leading vendors like Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike.