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Splashtop Endpoint Management: Product Demo
Splashtop Endpoint Management: Product Demo

Everything You Need to Manage, Secure, and Support Endpoints

Explore the features and capabilities that help you automate operations, maintain security and compliance, and manage endpoints at scale

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OS and 3rd Party Patch

Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software and having greater control over deployed versions.

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AI-Powered CVE Insights

Quickly identify risks, assess impact, and prioritize vulnerabilities with AI-powered CVE (Common vulnerabilities and exposures) summaries and recommended remediation actions.

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Policy Framework

Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.

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Proactive Alerts and Remediation

Quickly identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions.

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Dashboard Insights

Monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and compliance through a centralized dashboard with actionable insights and detailed logs.

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Scripts and Tasks

Execute mass actions like remote command, scripting, file transfer, system reboot, and Windows updates for multiple endpoints.

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Background Actions

Access system tools such as task manager, registry editor, device manager, service manager and remote command without interrupting the end-user.

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Inventory Reporting

Access detailed reports on system, hardware and software inventory for improved visibility, auditing and compliance.

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Endpoint Security Dashboard

Centralize endpoint protection with real-time threat detection, automated response, antivirus management for Splashtop AV and others.

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Remote Control for Managed Devices

Get remote access to Windows, Mac and Linux machines instantly from any device, with or without an end-user present.

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Endpoint Configuration (Preview)

Apply key security and network settings across Windows and macOS, including passwords, Wi-Fi, firewall, disk encryption and more, to reduce configuration drift.

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EDR Integrations

Deploy and manage EDR sensors, surface detections, and monitor endpoint coverage directly from the Splashtop console, extending security visibility into everyday IT workflows.

Self-Guided Interactive Demo

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Unify further with add-ons

  • High performance icon

    Autonomous Endpoint Management (Enterprise)

    Strengthen control and manageability with single sign-on, enhanced access controls and advanced remote access capabilities.

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  • Blue outline illustration of a 3D cube with a hand icon below it, pointing upward as if selecting or interacting with the cube, on a light gray background.

    On-Demand Support

    Support users across managed, unmanaged, and mobile devices with on-demand remote support. Enhance troubleshooting with service desk workflows and augmented reality (AR) for real-time visual guidance, enabling faster and more efficient issue resolution.

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  • End-User Remote Access icon

    End-User Remote Work Licenses

    Enable end-users to work remotely with high-performance and secure remote access to computers managed by you

    Learn More
  • Blue icon showing a web browser window with lines representing text, next to a shield with a check mark, symbolizing online security or verified website protection.

    Endpoint Security

    Extend AEM with endpoint security capabilities to protect devices against modern threats. Deliver layered protection with Splashtop AV, EDR and MDR, with solutions from leading vendors like Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike.

    Learn More

Ready to Get Started?

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