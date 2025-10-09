Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a powerful cybersecurity service. It integrates threat detection, continuous monitoring, and real-time response to provide businesses with robust protection against evolving threats, which is a necessity in today’s business environments, especially with the expansion of BYOD, remote/hybrid work, and the Internet of Things.
But what is MDR, how does it work, and why does it matter? It’s time to explore MDR security, see why Managed Detection and Response is important, and discover how Splashtop AEM can help improve your cybersecurity across endpoints and networks.
What is MDR (Managed Detection and Response)?
Managed Detection and Response is an approach to cybersecurity that continuously monitors endpoints, networks, and cloud environments to detect and respond to threats. It utilizes advanced technology and human expertise to reduce risks and improve security operations.
MDR services consist of continuous monitoring, proactive threat hunting, and guided response/remediation to detect and address risks. One of the most important elements that differentiates MDR from other detection and response approaches is the human element – MDR is human-led, using cybersecurity tools and data to inform their responses rather than dictate them.
Why is MDR Critical for Proactive Cybersecurity and Threat Hunting?
MDR helps businesses stay one step ahead of attackers. It utilizes advanced analytics, threat intelligence, and automated response features to improve security and reduce the time between detection and remediation.
As a result, MDR is a valuable tool for managing risks. It helps organizations gain visibility into their networks, endpoints, and cloud environments, prioritize incidents, and quickly respond. Most importantly, it’s a proactive way to address potential threats, rather than reacting to problems after they appear.
If your security is reactive, you can only address issues and threats once they’ve already caused damage. In the time it takes between noticing a threat and addressing it, there’s no telling how much damage it can cause. MDR provides proactive threat hunting and mitigation, addressing problems before they can cause any harm.
Advantages of MDR Over Traditional Security Services
So, what makes Managed Detection and Response preferable to traditional security services? Traditional tools, such as firewall management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), have their places in a security environment, but MDR has several qualities that make it unique.
While traditional cybersecurity services focus on monitoring and alerting, MDR provides a more proactive approach to security, combining threat detection, continuous monitoring, and incident response. This active approach helps address cyberthreats, even in the face of growing and sophisticated attacks.
As a result, MDR is a more comprehensive security offering. Its combination of threat detection and human expertise provides a complete and efficient approach to detecting and addressing cyberthreats, along with a heightened level of protection and security.
How Does MDR Work to Detect, Prioritize & Remediate Threats?
With that in mind, one question remains: how does MDR work? Managed Detection and Response is a process that utilizes threat intelligence, advanced analytics, forensic data, and human analysis to detect and address potential threats. It typically follows these five steps:
Prioritization: The MDR service uses a combination of automated rules and human inspection to identify and prioritize threats and the damage they could cause, so companies can focus on the high-risk threats first.
Threat hunting: Human agents with threat hunting expertise identify hidden or growing cyberthreats that automated tools might miss.
Investigation: MDR service providers investigate the threats to understand what happened, when it occurred, what was impacted, and any damages inflicted.
Response: The next step is a guided response, providing actionable input on how to address specific threats and recover from any damage done.
Recovery: Once the threat is addressed, the final step is recovery and remediation. This restores systems and data impacted by attacks, removes malware, and repairs any other damage.
6 Steps to Successfully Implement MDR Services in Your Organization
If you want to utilize an MDR service, there are steps you can take to make the transition seamless and effective. Following these steps will help ensure you’re ready to hit the ground running and will get the most out of Managed Detection and Response:
Step 1: Evaluate Your Current Security Landscape
First and foremost, you need to understand your current security situation. This requires a thorough analysis and risk assessment so you’ll have a clear understanding of your threat landscape and which areas require the most attention.
Step 2: Set Clear Goals and Objectives for MDR Adoption
Next, consider the goals you want to achieve with MDR services. It could be a general enhancement for your security posture, faster threat detection, improving your incident response, and so on, but there needs to be a goal. This should include your services, technology, and integration needs, so your MDR provider understands what you’re looking for and how they can help you achieve it.
Step 3: Choose the Right MDR Provider for Seamless Integration
When you pick an MDR provider, you’re not just choosing a tech solution to use; you’re also trusting your security to a group of experts. This means that you should perform your due diligence, including conducting interviews, reading reviews, and ensuring that their technology can properly integrate with your system. Consider the services they provide, scalability, price, and how well the MDR provider can meet your specific objectives (as set in Step 2).
Step 4: Create a Comprehensive Plan for MDR Deployment
Once you’ve found the best MDR provider for your needs, it’s time to create a deployment plan. This should outline everything you need for the transition, including individual steps, the timeline you’re aiming to meet, and the resources you’ll need. Everyone involved should understand their specific roles and responsibilities, and all stakeholders should remain informed and communicate throughout the process.
Step 5: Implement the Transition and Onboard MDR Solutions
When your plan is in place, it’s time to execute it. Work together with your MDR provider to onboard their services, integrate their technology, and train your team to work with the provider and utilize their tools. Work together with your provider and stakeholders to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible and your employees stay informed and properly trained.
Step 6: Continuously Review and Enhance MDR Performance
Finally, you’ll want to monitor your MDR services to make sure everything is working properly and meets your expectations. Be sure to review reports, track key metrics, and work together with your provider to make sure you’re getting the services and security you need.
Essential Considerations for Choosing the Right MDR Security Solution
When picking an MDR solution and provider, there are several factors you’ll need to consider. MDR isn’t just a plug-and-play solution, but a partnership with the provider, so it’s important to take your time considering your options and make the best choice for your business.
Consider the following factors:
Expertise: The human element is the biggest differentiation between MDR and other cybersecurity services, so you need to find a provider with an experienced team. Consider their areas of expertise, customer reviews, and track record to ensure they can provide the services you need.
Range of services: What services does the provider offer? It’s important to find a provider that offers proactive threat hunting, 24/7 support, and a speedy response time, as well as any services specific to your business needs and goals.
Customization: Security isn’t a one-size-fits-all matter. Look for a provider that offers customizable security solutions, which you can tailor to your business needs. A flexible provider will help you meet your specific needs upfront, while remaining adaptable to changing security needs down the line.
Integrations: If you pick a provider whose technology can’t integrate with your own, you won’t be able to gain any benefits. Make sure your provider offers integrations with everything in your tech stack so you can protect and manage everything; otherwise, you’ll be leaving yourself vulnerable.
Why Is Integrating MDR with In-House Security Essential for Stronger Cyber Defense?
MDR services are excellent for improving your cybersecurity, but they’re not enough on their own. After all, no one understands your network, systems, and security needs like your own IT team. Organizations should integrate MDR services with their own in-house security teams, combining their in-house expertise with the advanced capabilities of MDR providers.
Integrating MDR and in-house security teams can provide resilient and effective cybersecurity, bringing the proactive, comprehensive coverage of MDR together with your own team’s knowledge and operational expertise. This helps ensure holistic, customized coverage, along with 24/7 monitoring and response, and the scalability needed to grow with your business.
Additionally, MDR’s advanced threat detection capabilities can help spot sophisticated threats that your in-house team might not be aware of, while empowering them to act quickly and efficiently address threats as soon as they emerge.
Boost Security with Splashtop and Bitdefender/CrowdStrike EDR Integrations
While Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is an excellent way to enhance endpoint security, it works best when combined with strong endpoint management and visibility.
That's where Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) comes in. It empowers organizations to manage and support their remote endpoints from a single console, providing visibility, patch automation, alerting, inventory management, and AI-powered CVE insights for prioritization.
Splashtop AEM integrates with Bitdefender GravityZone EDR and CrowdStrike Falcon EDR, bringing industry-leading Endpoint Detection and Response capabilities into the Splashtop console. These integrations streamline visibility, automate remediation workflows, and simplify security operations by connecting Splashtop’s management capabilities with advanced EDR protection.
Customers can optionally extend these integrations with Bitdefender or CrowdStrike MDR services for additional, vendor-led threat hunting and incident response.
Cybersecurity isn’t optional. Even without a dedicated security operations team, Splashtop AEM, combined with leading EDR integrations, helps you protect your network and endpoints across all environments.
Want to experience Splashtop for yourself? Get started today with a free trial.