One Platform. More Control. Less Chaos.
Visit Splashtop at SITS Netherlands on September 22 at Booth B2 and discover how your IT team can simplify support across your institution with AI enabled endpoint management, secure remote access, and intelligent automation, all from one unified platform.
See how Splashtop helps education IT teams improve device visibility, strengthen security, reduce repetitive tasks, and deliver faster support to students, faculty, and staff while keeping costs under control.
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