Getting the Most Out of Splashtop AEM
Whether you're evaluating Splashtop AEM or looking to get more from your deployment, discover practical ways to automate routine IT tasks, improve endpoint visibility, and simplify endpoint management.
Date: September 16, 2026
Time: 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET / 4:00pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Description: Managing endpoints shouldn't be time-consuming or reactive.
Join our product team for a live walkthrough of Splashtop AEM and discover how IT teams are using automation to reduce repetitive tasks, improve endpoint health, and gain greater visibility across their environments.
Through practical use cases and real-world workflows, you'll learn how Splashtop AEM can help you streamline everyday endpoint management—whether you're exploring it for the first time or looking to unlock more of its capabilities.
What You'll Learn
Automate repetitive IT tasks including patching, updates, and routine maintenance.
Proactively identify and resolve endpoint issues with health monitoring and alerts.
Improve visibility across your environment to better manage devices at scale.
See real-world workflows that help IT teams save time and work more efficiently.
Learn how Splashtop AEM complements remote support to create a more complete endpoint management solution.
Can’t attend live? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording.