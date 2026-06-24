Customer Spotlight: How Nubeseg Scaled Secure Remote Support & Endpoint Security with Splashtop
Date: August 26, 2026
Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Description: As managed service providers grow, delivering secure, reliable, and efficient remote support becomes increasingly complex.
Join us for an exclusive customer spotlight webinar featuring Nubeseg SRL, a cybersecurity-focused MSP that supports organizations across regions with managed security services, endpoint protection, cloud security, and secure remote access.
In this live conversation, Ramiro Hercilla shares how Nubeseg replaced fragmented remote support tools with Splashtop Enterprise and Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) to streamline operations, improve visibility, strengthen security, and scale support without increasing headcount.
During this session, you’ll hear how Nubeseg:
Transitioned from reactive IT management to proactive endpoint operations
Improved remote support performance and visibility across 1,400+ devices
Reduced manual patching and update tasks through automation
Enabled secure remote work and faster issue resolution
Simplified ticketing and support workflows with Service Desk
Expanded into new cities and markets without growing the support team
Achieved stronger security controls and audit-ready reporting
Learn how Nubeseg uses Splashtop to improve operational efficiency, strengthen endpoint security, and support business growth.