Meet Foxpass at the Splashtop Booth at CITE 2026
Join us at the California IT in Education (CITE) Conference 2026 (Booth #314)! Foxpass, part of Splashtop’s secure access and identity portfolio, will showcase how Cloud RADIUS helps K–12 IT leaders secure Wi-Fi and network access with passwordless, certificate-based authentication and user-based authentication. Discover how Foxpass makes it simple to protect school networks, streamline student and staff access, and strengthen zero-trust security while reducing IT overhead.
Stop by the Foxpass/Splashtop booth to learn how we can help your district improve security and simplify network access management.