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CITE 2026 Annual Conference

November 17 - 19 – Anaheim, CA

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Meet Foxpass at the Splashtop Booth at CITE 2026

Join us at the California IT in Education (CITE) Conference 2026 (Booth #314)! Foxpass, part of Splashtop’s secure access and identity portfolio, will showcase how Cloud RADIUS helps K–12 IT leaders secure Wi-Fi and network access with passwordless, certificate-based authentication and user-based authentication. Discover how Foxpass makes it simple to protect school networks, streamline student and staff access, and strengthen zero-trust security while reducing IT overhead.

Stop by the Foxpass/Splashtop booth to learn how we can help your district improve security and simplify network access management.

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