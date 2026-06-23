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A person types on a laptop keyboard with virtual cybersecurity icons and the words Zero Trust displayed above the keyboard, representing digital security concepts.

2026 National K‑12 Cybersecurity Leadership Conference

February 25 - 26 — Albuquerque, NM

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Meet Foxpass at the Splashtop Booth at the 2026 National K-12 Cybersecurity Leadership Conference

Join us at the National K-12 Cybersecurity Leadership Conference 2026! Foxpass, part of Splashtop’s secure access and identity portfolio, will showcase how Cloud RADIUS helps K–12 IT leaders secure Wi-Fi and network access with passwordless, certificate-based authentication and user-based authentication. Discover how Foxpass makes it simple to protect school networks, streamline student and staff access, and strengthen zero-trust security while reducing IT overhead.

Stop by the Foxpass/Splashtop booth to learn how we can help your district improve security and simplify network access management.


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