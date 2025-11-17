Skip to main content
Foxpass
Secure Wi‑Fi and Network Access for K‑12 Schools

Protect student data, reduce IT burden, and meet compliance standards with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, trusted by public and private schools alike.

Built for K-12 IT Challenges

Modern Network Access Control Without Complexity

K–12 IT teams are stretched thin: managing networks, devices, compliance, and student safety. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS simplifies secure network access across all your campuses:

No more shared Wi-Fi passwords or guest network abuse

  • Enforce access by student/staff roles via directory sync

  • Automate onboarding/offboarding with Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, or OneLogin

  • Stay audit-ready with logging that supports CIPA, FERPA, and HIPAA

Foxpass also helps K-12 IT teams simplify network segmentation across student, staff, guest, and device groups. By integrating with your identity provider (like Google Workspace or Entra ID), Foxpass can dynamically assign users to the appropriate VLAN during Wi-Fi authentication. That means students never land on the same network as faculty or admin systems. And no more manually managing SSIDs, MAC address lists, or VLAN switch configs.

E-Rate Approved Vendor

Foxpass is proud to participate in the E-Rate program, enabling eligible schools and libraries to apply federal funding toward modernizing their network security. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS and Cloud LDAP qualify under Category 2 — Managed Internal Broadband Services (MIBS).

Zero-Trust Access for School Networks

  • Secure remote access management icon

    Identity‑Based Access Control

    Assign network access based on verified user identities. No more shared SSIDs. Easily integrate with your existing SSO, directory service, or MDM.

  • Devices icon

    Support for School‑Issued and BYOD Devices

    Automatically issue and manage WiFi certificates via leading MDMs like Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or use Foxpass's BYOD installer for faculty and staff-owned devices.

  • Managed Access icon

    Enforce Least‑Privilege Network Access

    Segment users by staff/student/device role and VLANs. Foxpass gives you full control over who can connect, when, and to what.

  • Custom branding icon

    Audit‑Ready Logging

    Capture detailed logs for every network access event: ideal for incident response, reporting, and meeting data compliance requirements. Crucial for schools adhering to HIPAA, FERPA, and internal review.

We made the crucial transition to PKI Certificate-based authentication for our Wi-Fi security, and Foxpass Advanced RADIUS made it nearly effortless. Their cloud-based RADIUS server seamlessly integrated with Azure AD (Entra ID) and JAMF, simplifying setup. Issuing certificates to nearly 10,000 users went smoothly as could be expected, and now our students and staff benefit from unparalleled secure access. Foxpass truly exceeded our expectations.

Mike Good, Network Administrator at LL Schools

Read the Case Study

Why Schools Choose Foxpass

  • SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA-ready
  • Works with Google Workspace for Education
  • Scales across 1 to 100+ campuses
  • Deploy in under 30 minutes
  • Zero-touch Wi-Fi access management
  • Built-in compliance and audit tools
  • 99.9% uptime and trusted since 2015
  • Friendly U.S.-based support team that knows school networks

Ready to Simplify and Secure Your School Network?

Foxpass empowers K–12 IT teams to modernize Wi-Fi security without adding complexity or exorbitant cost.

