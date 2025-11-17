Secure Wi‑Fi and Network Access for K‑12 Schools
Protect student data, reduce IT burden, and meet compliance standards with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, trusted by public and private schools alike.
Built for K-12 IT Challenges
Modern Network Access Control Without Complexity
K–12 IT teams are stretched thin: managing networks, devices, compliance, and student safety. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS simplifies secure network access across all your campuses:
No more shared Wi-Fi passwords or guest network abuse
Enforce access by student/staff roles via directory sync
Automate onboarding/offboarding with Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, or OneLogin
Stay audit-ready with logging that supports CIPA, FERPA, and HIPAA
Foxpass also helps K-12 IT teams simplify network segmentation across student, staff, guest, and device groups. By integrating with your identity provider (like Google Workspace or Entra ID), Foxpass can dynamically assign users to the appropriate VLAN during Wi-Fi authentication. That means students never land on the same network as faculty or admin systems. And no more manually managing SSIDs, MAC address lists, or VLAN switch configs.
E-Rate Approved Vendor
Foxpass is proud to participate in the E-Rate program, enabling eligible schools and libraries to apply federal funding toward modernizing their network security. Foxpass Cloud RADIUS and Cloud LDAP qualify under Category 2 — Managed Internal Broadband Services (MIBS).
Zero-Trust Access for School Networks
Identity‑Based Access Control
Assign network access based on verified user identities. No more shared SSIDs. Easily integrate with your existing SSO, directory service, or MDM.
Support for School‑Issued and BYOD Devices
Automatically issue and manage Wi‑Fi certificates via leading MDMs like Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or use Foxpass's BYOD installer for faculty and staff-owned devices.
Enforce Least‑Privilege Network Access
Segment users by staff/student/device role and VLANs. Foxpass gives you full control over who can connect, when, and to what.
Audit‑Ready Logging
Capture detailed logs for every network access event: ideal for incident response, reporting, and meeting data compliance requirements. Crucial for schools adhering to HIPAA, FERPA, and internal review.
We made the crucial transition to PKI Certificate-based authentication for our Wi-Fi security, and Foxpass Advanced RADIUS made it nearly effortless. Their cloud-based RADIUS server seamlessly integrated with Azure AD (Entra ID) and JAMF, simplifying setup. Issuing certificates to nearly 10,000 users went smoothly as could be expected, and now our students and staff benefit from unparalleled secure access. Foxpass truly exceeded our expectations.
Mike Good, Network Administrator at LL Schools
Why Schools Choose Foxpass
- SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA-ready
- Works with Google Workspace for Education
- Scales across 1 to 100+ campuses
- Deploy in under 30 minutes
- Zero-touch Wi-Fi access management
- Built-in compliance and audit tools
- 99.9% uptime and trusted since 2015
- Friendly U.S.-based support team that knows school networks
Ready to Simplify and Secure Your School Network?
Foxpass empowers K–12 IT teams to modernize Wi-Fi security without adding complexity or exorbitant cost.