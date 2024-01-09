Splashtop Classroom
Screen sharing & annotation solution for teachers and instructors who want to engage the entire room.
Chromebook
Splashtop Classroom App
Install the Splashtop Classroom app on the teacher’s iPad or Android device to control the teacher’s computer and annotate the screen. Also install on the students’ Chromebooks, PCs or Macs with Chrome browsers, iPhones, iPads, or Android devices that will view and interact with the teacher’s computer
Mobile
Splashtop Classroom App
Install the Splashtop Classroom app on the teacher’s iPad or Android device to control the teacher’s computer and annotate the screen. Also install on the students’ Chromebooks, PCs or Macs with Chrome browsers, iPhones, iPads, or Android devices that will view and interact with the teacher’s computer
Windows
Splashtop Streamer
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the teacher’s computer that you want to remotely access/control (remote to):
Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista*, XP*
macOS
Splashtop Streamer
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the teacher’s computer that you want to remotely access/control (remote to):
macOS 10.10* or newer