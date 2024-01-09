Skip to main content
+1.408.886.7177Free Trial
  • Back to Downloads
Splashtop Whiteboard icon

Splashtop Classroom

Screen sharing & annotation solution for teachers and instructors who want to engage the entire room.

Free TrialLearn More
Chromebook

Splashtop Classroom App

Install the Splashtop Classroom app on the teacher’s iPad or Android device to control the teacher’s computer and annotate the screen. Also install on the students’ Chromebooks, PCs or Macs with Chrome browsers, iPhones, iPads, or Android devices that will view and interact with the teacher’s computer

Download on Google Play
Mobile

Splashtop Classroom App

Install the Splashtop Classroom app on the teacher’s iPad or Android device to control the teacher’s computer and annotate the screen. Also install on the students’ Chromebooks, PCs or Macs with Chrome browsers, iPhones, iPads, or Android devices that will view and interact with the teacher’s computer

Download on the App StoreDownload on Google Play
Windows

Splashtop Streamer

Install the Splashtop Streamer on the teacher’s computer that you want to remotely access/control (remote to):

Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista*, XP*

DownloadAssist Plug-in for Windows 10
* Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003 are supported only for accounts that reside in our global (US) database. Our EU database and infrastructure restrict access to TLS 1.2, which these older devices do not support.
macOS

Splashtop Streamer

Install the Splashtop Streamer on the teacher’s computer that you want to remotely access/control (remote to):

macOS 10.10* or newer

Download
* macOS 10.7/10.8/10.9 are supported only for accounts that reside in our global (US) database. Our EU database and infrastructure restrict access to TLS 1.2, which these older devices do not support.

Need help installing?

Login

Additional Resources

Learn more about Splashtop ClassroomSplashtop Education Solutions
How Splashtop Classroom Works for TeachersSplashtop for Remote Labs
How Splashtop Classroom Works for StudentsView all Splashtop Downloads
Get the latest Splashtop news
AICPA SOC icon
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2024 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.