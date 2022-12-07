Splashtop Personal
Simple remote computer access for individual non-commercial use. Commercial use, including working from home, requires a business trial or subscription.
Remotely Access Your Computer from Any Device
Use Splashtop Personal for free on your home wi-fi network to access your home computer from the comfort of your couch or bedroom. Subscribe to the Anywhere Access Pack to access your home computers from anywhere across the Internet.
Expand your Options with a Splashtop Subscription
For Business and Personal Use
Splashtop Remote Access
Access your home and work computers from anywhere. Get additional features such as multi-monitor support, file transfer, remote print, group licensing, priority live technical support, and more! Starting at $6/month.
For Personal Use
Anywhere Access Pack
Access up to two home computers remotely from anywhere with an internet connection. Your sessions are always fully secure. $5.99/month or $23.99/year when you subscribe here.
For Personal Use
Productivity Pack
Add live annotation and on-screen shortcuts when connecting from your iPad and Android tablets by subscribing to the Productivity Pack. $16.99/year when you subscribe here.
Not available for iPhone.
Prices may be higher on third party app stores.
Free Remote Access Software for Personal Use
Splashtop Personal is free* for personal, non-commercial use on your local home network. Access up to 2 computers that are not used for business or commercial purposes from the comfort of your couch or bedroom using an iPhone, iPad, or Android device for mobile remote access, or access your remote computer from another computer.
*Free in your local home network. Subscription is required to connect from an outside network.
Splashtop Personal Features
Access Everything
Access all the apps, files, videos, and music on your computer. View and edit Microsoft Office and PDF files. Browse the web using Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari. Play graphics-intensive PC and Mac games. Enjoy your entire video and music library. And more!
Broad Device Support
Access your Mac and Windows PC from practically any mobile device or computer. Splashtop Personal works across multiple operating systems.
For Non-Commercial Use Only
Splashtop Personal is for non-commercial use only, to access a maximum of 2 computers. Get Splashtop Remote Access if you will be using Splashtop for work.