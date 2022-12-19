TeamViewer Commercial Use Detected? It's Time to Switch
This is why you should switch to Splashtop...
TeamViewer Commercial Detection is a HEADACHE
Many TeamViewer Free users have endured the unfortunate experience of having their remote session time out 5 minutes into their session with a popup stating that they were suspected of using TeamViewer for commercial use.
When you’re in the middle of a task trying to get something done while working remotely, having your TeamViewer connection blocked after timeout can be incredibly frustrating. There’s nothing worse than your remote desktop tool blocking your remote connection when you need to access a computer that you’re not physically in front of.
If you’re experiencing this problem, here’s the quick and easy solution for you – switch to Splashtop! Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative. Click the button below to get started for free. No credit card or commitment required to start a free trial of Splashtop.
From Our Happy Customers
[Splashtop] is so much better than TeamViewer. I appreciate your company charging a fair price for a fantastic product! I wanted to tell you how much I appreciate [the Splashtop team] reaching out to me during the trial. This is something that the TeamViewer staff has never done. It is hard to get warm fuzzies from a company, but you guys are doing it right.
Brian Davids
From Our Happy Customers
Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful / practical options and at an affordable price. TeamViewer have been very onerous lately – randomly blocking people from using their free product despite meeting their free usage requirements. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on and your paid solution has been rock solid – keep up the good work.
Darryl C.
From Our Happy Customers
I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. From a support perspective I could not have asked for a better tool. I get in and get it done. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as all hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.
Stuart L. - NuWave Backup
From Our Happy Customers
When I was using TeamViewer it would often kick me out of the software, but Splashtop has never done that. Also the price is great!
Heather Klassen – Grey Owl Bookkeeping
From Our Happy Customers
WOW. Splashtop Business Access is the best investment I have ever made and it keeps get better and better. How can TeamViewer get away with charging $500/year? You guys are awesome!
Frank Steesnaes – Peak Business Performance
From Our Happy Customers
[Splashtop] is so much better than TeamViewer. I appreciate your company charging a fair price for a fantastic product! I wanted to tell you how much I appreciate [the Splashtop team] reaching out to me during the trial. This is something that the TeamViewer staff has never done. It is hard to get warm fuzzies from a company, but you guys are doing it right.
Brian Davids
From Our Happy Customers
Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful / practical options and at an affordable price. TeamViewer have been very onerous lately – randomly blocking people from using their free product despite meeting their free usage requirements. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on and your paid solution has been rock solid – keep up the good work.
Darryl C.
Guaranteed 50% savings vs. TeamViewerSee All Products
For Individuals and Teams
Splashtop Business Access
Starts at $5/month
Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer
Access your computers remotely, from any device. Perfect for individuals or businesses/schools that want to enable work from home for users.
For IT, Support and Help Desks
Splashtop SOS
Starts at $17/month
Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer
Attended and unattended remote support software. Provide on-demand remote support (QuickSupport) to any computer, tablet, or mobile device.
Splashtop Enterprise
TeamViewer Tensor Alternative
Guaranteed 50% savings vs TeamViewer
For combined remote access and remote support software to meet your advanced security needs.
Why do former TeamViewer users prefer Splashtop?
- Splashtop offers better and more accessible customer service
- Splashtop works with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, and Chromebooks
- Splashtop saves you 50% guaranteed on your annual subscription cost when compared to the commercial version of TeamViewer
- Splashtop gives you all the top remote access features
- Splashtop gives you peace of mind with its high security certifications and reliability