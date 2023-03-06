Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial

Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer Business

Features and Price Comparison

Splashtop SOS

Splashtop SOS +10

Splashtop SOS Unlimited

TeamViewer Business

Licensing and pricing

$199 per concurrent technician

$219 per concurrent technician

$399 per concurrent technician

$508.92 per year Individual license only

Access and control computers remotely

On-demand support to unlimited devices

Number of devices to connect from

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

3

# Unattended managed endpoints

10

Unlimited

200

Provide attended support to iOS and Android devices

Additional $155.40/year

# Concurrent sessions per user/channel

10

10

10

3

Cross-platform file transfer (drag-and-drop)

Chat (in-session)

Chat (outside session)

Session recording

Two users can remote into the same computer concurrently (requires two licenses)

Integration with Ticketing and ITSM

Available as an add-on for TeamViewer Corporate

Multi-monitor support (multi-to-multi)

Remote print

Remote reboot

User management

Group permissions

256-bit AES encryption

Computer and user grouping

Custom branding

Compare Splashtop SOS vs TeamViewer Multi-User Corporate plan.

See our full comparison on why Splashtop is the best TeamViewer alternative. And check out our TeamViewer pricing comparison.

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.