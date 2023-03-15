TeamViewer Corporate Multi-User Plan vs Splashtop SOS
TeamViewer Multi-user Plan
Starting price (per year)
$399 per concurrent user
$1,354.80 per concurrent user
2 concurrent users
$798
$2,169.60
3 concurrent users
$1,197
$2,984.40
Support iOS and Android
$155.40 add on
I have been in IT for 20 years and I know a good product when I find one. From a support perspective I could not have asked for a better tool. I get in and get it done. [Splashtop] is awesome and it’s reliable as hell. After using TeamViewer this program rocks its socks off. Unlike TeamViewer you’re not trying to be everything for everyone and it just works. You are reasonably priced as well, with TeamViewer wanting everything including my first born. I love the product and have recommended it to others I know in the industry.
Stuart Livingstone - NuWave Backup
