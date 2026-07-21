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ManageEngine Endpoint Central Alternative - Splashtop AEM

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A Simpler Way to Manage, Secure, and Support Endpoints

Looking for a ManageEngine Endpoint Central alternative that combines endpoint management with high-performance remote access and support? Splashtop gives IT teams a focused platform for patching, vulnerability management, automation, monitoring, and remote troubleshooting.

ManageEngine Endpoint Central is a full UEM platform with a wide range of tools for device management, patching, software deployment, asset management, mobile device management, endpoint security, and remote troubleshooting. While that breadth can be useful for larger UEM programs, it may add complexity for IT teams that don’t need every module or capability.

Splashtop AEM vs ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Capability

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

Splashtop AEM

OS and third-party patching

Vulnerability detection

Available depending on edition/add-on

Included with CVE and KEV insights

AI-powered CVE insights

Included

Endpoint Inventory

Automation and Scripting

Proactive alerts and remediation

Available as Digital Employee Experience add-on

Remote access and support (computers and mobile devices)

On-demand support

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only

Available with On-demand Support add-on with Service desk

Android unattended access

Available with Remote Access Support Plus only


Advanced remote session features


USB redirection, remote microphone, 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, Wacom Bridge

Endpoint security

Available with Endpoint Security add-on

AV, EDR, and MDR options with Bitdefender, SentinelOne, and CrowdStrike

Best fit

Broad UEM needs

Endpoint management plus high-performance remote support


Why Splashtop Over ManageEngine?

  • Simpler endpoint operations: Splashtop gives IT teams a focused way to manage, patch, monitor, and support endpoints without the complexity of a broad UEM platform.

  • High-performance remote access and support: Splashtop combines endpoint management with fast, reliable remote access and support, so technicians can move from insight to action quickly.

  • Smarter vulnerability response: AI-powered CVE insights and remediation guidance help teams understand risk faster and prioritize what needs attention.

  • Less manual work: Proactive alerts, automation, and background actions help IT teams reduce repetitive tasks and resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

  • Flexible security options: Splashtop supports strong access controls and endpoint protection options like AV, EDR and MDR, giving teams room to scale their security needs, over time.


Ready to Simplify Endpoint Management and Remote Support?

Splashtop helps IT teams patch, monitor, secure, and support endpoints from one platform.

Contact UsSchedule a Demo

FAQs

What Is the Best Alternative to ManageEngine Endpoint Central?
Why Do IT Teams Look for ManageEngine Endpoint Central Alternatives?
Does Splashtop Include Patch Management?
How Does Splashtop Help Teams Prioritize Vulnerabilities?
How Does Splashtop Compare with ManageEngine for Remote Support?
Does Splashtop Support Endpoint Management Automation?