When you have an application to deploy across devices, it’s not as simple a process as clicking “install” and calling it a day. Before an app reaches a device, someone must find its install switches, write install and uninstall logic, build a detection rule, and test the app. Only then can they upload it.
This isn’t a one-time job, either. It happens for every new app and again for every update, so with the sheer quantity of apps businesses use, the work adds up fast. AI application packaging has emerged as a way to keep up, which matters because many updates include security patches you can’t skip.
However, the term can be vague. It’s used for everything from asking a chatbot for a switch to having AI-powered systems manage the entire workflow.
With that in mind, let’s explore AI application packaging, how agentic workflows work, where humans must stay in control, and what to look for in AI application packaging tools.
What is AI application packaging?
AI application packaging uses AI to turn an installer into a deployable package. This includes identifying the installer type and silent commands, generating install and uninstall logic, testing results, and preparing the package for deployment tools.
Typically, AI application packaging falls into three levels of automation:
1. AI-assisted packaging
AI-assisted packaging is the most basic level of AI app packaging. Here, an admin asks an AI assistant tool for help with one part of the job, such as drafting a deployment script, rather than offloading the entire process. With AI-assisted packaging, the admin still runs each step, checks the output, tests the app to ensure it’s working as intended, and so on. The AI tool supports the workflow but doesn’t change or control it.
2. Scripted packaging automation
The next level adds more automation to the packaging process. With scripted packaging automation, you write rules, templates, or recipes for each app, then run them automatically. This helps you deploy the same app across multiple devices using a consistent, repeatable process, but you still need to manually adjust it for new applications or installers whose behavior changes.
3. Agentic application packaging
Agentic application packaging means an AI agent carries the package through the entire workflow, including reading the installer, deciding how to package it, creating the package, testing it, and reporting the results. Rather than relying on a script or recipe, the AI agent determines the steps for each new installer.
This is the level of AI application packaging we’ll be focused on.
Why packaging speed affects patching speed
Application packaging sits between a vendor releasing an update and that update reaching your devices. Third-party app updates can’t reach devices until they’re repackaged and tested, so when the packaging queue backs up, vital security updates can sit in line longer than is safe.
Additionally, packaging knowledge often sits with just one or two people. If they’re busy with other work, out of office, or otherwise unavailable, everything gets delayed.
These delays can lead to serious security risks. According to the Verizon 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report, attackers exploited a vulnerability to gain access in nearly one-third of breaches. Of the vulnerabilities on CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list found in organizations’ environments, only about a quarter were fully remediated, and the median time to full remediation was 43 days.
There’s a clear need for more efficient patching, and fast, repeatable packaging can shorten the time from patch release to deployment.
How an agentic application packaging workflow works
With that said, the question remains: how exactly does agentic app packaging work? AI application packaging has a simple workflow, which starts when an app is selected and runs through its deployment:
Source the app: First, the AI agent pulls the installer and gathers details, such as the name, version, and publisher, from a public catalog or starts from a custom or in-house installer.
Analyze the installer: Next, the agent identifies the installer type (MSI, EXE, etc.) and works out the silent install and uninstall commands. Admins usually do this step manually, but a good AI agent can identify it quickly.
Build the package: With the information in hand, the agent generates the install and uninstall logic in a standard framework, such as the PowerShell App Deployment Toolkit (PSADT). This also includes detection rules to tell the deployment tool whether the app is installed, so it can verify proper installation.
Test on a clean machine: The AI agent installs, detects, and uninstalls the package on a clean virtual machine and captures the logs, so issues show up before a wider deployment.
Scan and report: After testing the app or update, the agent runs a security scan on the package and summarizes the results for review.
Prepare for deployment: Finally, the AI agent packages the app for deployment. This can be done through a deployment tool, such as a Win32 app for Microsoft Intune, or as a bundle that can be run manually or deployed through SCCM.
Keep it current: Once the application is deployed, it still needs to be kept up to date. The agent watches for new versions and rebuilds the package when one is released, so updates are deployed promptly without waiting for someone to notice it’s available.
Where IT stays in control
However, for all the benefits of AI-powered automation, a human touch is still necessary. IT should maintain control, including reviewing results and deciding what gets released. The AI agent can handle repetitive work, but humans always have the final say.
This includes:
Test results before publishing: Admins should be able to see all the test results before anything goes live. This includes whether install, detection, and uninstall passed, along with the test logs, so they can be checked and verified.
Security scan results: Each package should include security scan results, especially for apps pulled from public sources, to help confirm they’re safe.
Readable, editable output: Admins can open, review, and adjust packages built on an open framework, such as PSADT. Output that can't be inspected, on the other hand, is harder to trust.
Role-based access: Admins should have full control over who can package, who can publish, and who can only view updates, test results, and other information.
An audit trail: IT teams and admins should be able to review records of every packaging job and action to support troubleshooting and audit readiness.
Rollout and end-user controls: Maintaining control over the rollout and what users can adjust is equally important. Start by deploying to a small group, and set how users are notified, whether they can defer the update, and how restarts are handled.
What to look for in an AI application packaging tool
Beyond the review controls covered above, the right AI application packaging tool needs to fit how your team works, including the right balance of automation and manual approval, the devices it deploys to, and more.
Consider the following when looking at AI app packaging tools:
Which apps can it package? A good agentic app packaging tool should be able to manage all the apps you use, including standard catalog apps and your own custom or in-house installers. Custom apps are often the hardest to manually package, so it’s essential that the tool can manage them.
Where can it deploy? The tool should be able to work across the devices and deployment software you use. Check support to see what tools it works with, such as Intune, SCCM, or devices managed by neither.
How does it handle updates? Agentic application packaging should manage both initial deployments and updates. Check whether the tool detects new versions and rebuilds packages automatically, or if someone has to start each update.
Does the agent do the whole job? Not all agents are designed to manage the workflow from start to finish. Check to see if it analyzes, builds, and tests on its own, or if it only drafts scripts for an admin to finish.
Does it fit your identity and access setup? The ease and convenience of agentic app packaging should not come at the expense of security. Make sure it can use sign-in and user provisioning through your existing identity provider, so accounts remain secure and authenticated.
How quickly can you try it? Taking a tool for a test run is a good way to ensure it will meet your needs. Check if the provider offers a trial so you can test it on real apps before committing.
How Splashtop Agentic Packr handles agentic application packaging
Agentic application packaging can help organizations get apps and updates to devices faster, as long as the tool behind it fits the workflow and controls above. That brings us to Splashtop Agentic Packr, an AI-powered app packaging and deployment tool for modern IT teams.
Splashtop Agentic Packr packages, tests, and deploys applications via Microsoft Intune, SCCM, and more, reducing manual effort while strengthening governance. It automates and runs six key steps:
Fetch metadata
Analyze the installer
Build a PSADT package
Test on a clean virtual machine
Build the Intune package
Publish to Intune.
With Splashtop Agentic Packr, the agent reads installers and writes detection rules, saving admins from manually writing scripts for each app. It can package verified third-party apps from a WinGet catalog, along with other apps by Chocolatey or WinGet package ID or from a custom installer. Admins can publish to managed endpoints with a one-click Intune connection and track rollout status per device, or bundle apps to deploy with SCCM or manually on any Windows machine.
Admins stay in control throughout. Every package is tested on a clean virtual machine and security-scanned, and admins review a QA scorecard and logs before anything is published. Because packages are built on PSADT, they can also be opened, reviewed, and adjusted as needed.
When Splashtop Agentic Packr detects a new app version, it automatically builds a new package. Admins can also customize settings, including notifications, deferrals, restart prompts, grace periods, and more. Built-in role-based access control, Microsoft Entra ID sign-in and user provisioning, and audit events keep access and activity in check.
Spend less time packaging apps with Splashtop Agentic Packr
While every app and update requires packaging, that shouldn’t delay patch deployment. Agentic application packaging speeds up the process by letting an AI agent handle it, while admins retain control and the final say on all releases.
As a result, packages can be thoroughly tested before they reach users, devices update faster, and admins get time back for other pressing work. With an AI application packaging tool like Splashtop Agentic Packr, you can package, test, and deploy every app and update with less manual work.
Want to learn more about Splashtop Agentic Packr? See what it can do for you today.