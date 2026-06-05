Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Adobe Animate application seamlessly running on a remotely accessed computer using Splashtop

Video: Using Remote Desktop for Adobe Animate

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Don’t have your work computer or the right desktop, but need to use Adobe Animate?

Splashtop has you covered.

Using Remote Desktop for Adobe Animate
Using Remote Desktop for Adobe Animate

Splashtop Remote Access is the quickest and easiest solution that allows you to remotely access another computer that has Animate installed on it, so you can use the application from any of your personal devices and work remotely.

With Splashtop, you can easily use Adobe Animate on your remote computer from your own laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Just launch a Splashtop remote desktop session to that computer to see the remote screen and interact with it in real time. Once you remote into your desktop from your personal device, you will be able to use Animate as if you were sitting right in front of the remote computer.

Splashtop allows you to use Animate to the fullest with complete access to all Animate tools, so you can seamlessly produce polished work even while working remotely.

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop Remote Access free trial
Free Trial

Splashtop’s fast remote connections with minimal lag as well as HD quality and sound ensure efficient illustration and animation, as well as flawless audio syncing (even Mac remote desktop sound). You will still be able to export and publish your work to any platform, and utilize all functions like you would normally. Splashtop Remote Access lets you feel like you are sitting right in front of your work computer, making it an excellent tool for working from home or remotely. You’ll never have to worry about not having Adobe Animate with you at home or on the go again.

Splashtop gives you access to any Windows, Mac, or Linux computer from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

Start a free trial and see for yourself how easy it can be to use Adobe Animate while working remotely!

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop Remote Access free trial
Free Trial


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

A woman in an office using remote maintenance software.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Mastering Remote Maintenance Software in 2026: An In-Depth Guide

Learn More
Man holding laptop case and mask
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

As Omicron Rages, How Can Your Company Easily Pivot to Flexible Work?

Learn More
An IT Helpdesk employee clicking on a support sign.
Remote Learning & Education

IT Helpdesk Solutions for Higher Ed to Reduce Downtimes

Learn More
Technician connecting into student's computer to debug an issue
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Best Remote Support Software for School Help Desks

Learn More
View All Blogs