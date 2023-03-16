The Reviews Are In and Splashtop Wins Best Usability

If you’re looking for a remote access software solution, then Splashtop is the right one for you.

98% Ease of Use

98% Ease of Admin

97% Meets Requirements

Out of 40 companies evaluated, Splashtop earned the highest scores in the G2 Usability Index for Remote Desktop, Spring 2021. This means that when it comes to ease of use for remote desktop solutions, Splashtop delivers.

"When I was using TeamViewer it would often kick me out of the software, but Splashtop has never done that. Also the price is great!"



Our dedicated staff of engineers and product designers have worked to create this leading remote access solution with you in mind. We hear from our distinguished partners and customers about how easy it was to implement Splashtop. That's one of the reasons we are their preferred choice for remote access solutions.

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 5.5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

The top industry professionals such as accounting, IT professionals, construction, wholesale and healthcare - all of whom are actual customers - participated in the G2 review process, which helped determine this Best Usability score. Learn more about this on the G2 website.

