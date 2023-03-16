Skip to main content
Remote Access Insights

The Reviews Are In and Splashtop Wins Best Usability

By Splashtop Team
Updated

If you’re looking for a remote access software solution, then Splashtop is the right one for you.

  • 98% Ease of Use

  • 98% Ease of Admin

  • 97% Meets Requirements

Out of 40 companies evaluated, Splashtop earned the highest scores in the G2 Usability Index for Remote Desktop, Spring 2021. This means that when it comes to ease of use for remote desktop solutions, Splashtop delivers.

"When I was using TeamViewer it would often kick me out of the software, but Splashtop has never done that. Also the price is great!"

Our dedicated staff of engineers and product designers have worked to create this leading remote access solution with you in mind. We hear from our distinguished partners and customers about how easy it was to implement Splashtop. That's one of the reasons we are their preferred choice for remote access solutions.

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping 5.5 million people every month make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

The top industry professionals such as accounting, IT professionals, construction, wholesale and healthcare - all of whom are actual customers - participated in the G2 review process, which helped determine this Best Usability score. Learn more about this on the G2 website.

But don't just take their word for it, see for yourself with a free trial.

“I have literally tried all of the remote desktop software over the past 10-15 years and I must say that Splashtop is definitely top-notch, world-class, fast, and easy to set up. When logged in remotely it's just like being at the actual location of the remote desktop. My team and I are overjoyed to finally have a remote desktop program that actually meets our needs. The price is exceptionally affordable based on a comparison of your competitors (TeamViewer and GoToMyPC). Your software is highly recommended by our radio station team."

