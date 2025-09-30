Splashtop Business Access Quick Overview Video

Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Splashtop Video

Splashtop Remote Access Quick Overview Video

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Here's a quick overview video of Splashtop Business Access, created by our Summer 2018 interns.

Note: Splashtop Business Access is now called Splashtop Remote Access. The product name has changed, but the features and functionality remain the same.

Splashtop Business Access - The Best Remote Desktop Access Solution
Splashtop Business Access - The Best Remote Desktop Access Solution

Splashtop Remote Access is the fast, simple, and secure remote access solution for individuals and teams.

Access your Windows or Mac computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. Save up to 80% compared to other remote access products. Start your free trial today!

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop Remote Access free trial
Free Trial

Learn More

Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Several devices next to each other.
Remote Access Insights

What is a Remote Device? Examples, Benefits, and Security Tips

Learn More
An iPad tablet
Remote Access Insights

Remotely Access an iPad from Chromebook with Splashtop

Learn More
Helpdesk manager providing remote device support from the comfort of their home using Splashtop
Remote Access Insights

Best Remote PC Access Software 2026: Based On Your Use Case

Learn More
A desktop computer on a desk.
Remote Access Insights

Remote Desktop: Secure Remote Access, Support & Best Use Cases

Learn More
View All Blogs