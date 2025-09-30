Splashtop Business Access Quick Overview Video

Here's a quick overview video of Splashtop Business Access, created by our Summer 2018 interns.
Note: Splashtop Business Access is now called Splashtop Remote Access. The product name has changed, but the features and functionality remain the same.
Splashtop Business Access - The Best Remote Desktop Access Solution
Splashtop Remote Access is the fast, simple, and secure remote access solution for individuals and teams.
Access your Windows or Mac computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device. Save up to 80% compared to other remote access products. Start your free trial today!
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