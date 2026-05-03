Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Team collaborating using Splashtop on various devices at a round table

Screen Sharing App for Any Device - Mirroring360

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Screen mirroring and screen sharing for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. Great for business and for education! Try it for free.

Screen sharing apps can help enhance collaboration between business professionals, instructors, and students. By sharing your screen to another device, you are leveraging your audiences’ devices to allow them to see what you’re doing in real-time.

In today’s world where workers and students are using their mobile devices, tablets, and Chromebooks in addition to, or instead of traditional Windows and Mac computers to do their work, it’s important that your screen sharing app supports multiple operating systems and can work cross-platform.

Not only that, but with more people working remotely, you need a screen sharing app that works whether you and your viewers are in the same room or remote.

That’s why Mirroring360 Pro by Splashtop is the best screen sharing app available today.

With Mirroring360, you can share the screen of your Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPad or even Chromebook device to a Mac or PC computer. No hardware or cables needed to share your screen.

That’s not all. You can also broadcast your computer screen to up to 40 participants at once with web link with Mirroring360 Pro! Great for demonstrations and lectures.

Mirroring360’s ease of use, cross-platform support, and high performance features are the biggest reasons why universities, school districts, and business organizations use Mirroring360 for their screen sharing needs.

You can also use Mirroring360 to record your screen to share later.

Mirroring360 is a great tool for:

  • Teachers who want to mirror their mobile device screen to the class computer

  • Instructors leading a device or software demonstration

  • Students presenting to the class

  • Business professionals giving presentations

  • One-on-one tutoring, even remotely

Get Started with Mirroring360 Pro for Free

Mirroring360 Pro gives you the ability to mirror or cast your device screen to a computer, or share your computer screen to any other device.

Get started now with a free trial, no credit card or commitment required.

Get Started

Or learn more about Mirroring360. And get the Mirroring360 download links for your devices.

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial

FAQs - Screen Sharing

What is screen sharing?

Screen sharing is a functionality that allows a user to share the contents of their screen with another user or multiple users in real-time. This can include everything from documents, presentations, videos, to software applications. It's commonly used in online meetings, webinars, collaborative work sessions, and technical support scenarios. With screen sharing, participants can view, and often interact with, the presenter's screen, facilitating clearer communication and collaboration.

What types of screen sharing are there?

With the proliferation of video communication tools such as Zoom, the term "screen sharing" has evolved to encompass two distinct types:

  1. Video Meeting Screen Sharing

    Exclusive to video meeting platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams, this form of screen sharing is predominantly used during presentations or webinars.

  2. Remote Screen Sharing

    Operating through software or browsers, this form doesn't necessitate a video meeting. It's favored by IT teams for support, or to conduct live demonstrations.

Is Screen Sharing safe?

With Splashtop, screen sharing is absolutely safe. We prioritize security at every level. We're compliant with major standards like GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and more. Our platform offers advanced security features like two-factor authentication, end-to-end encrypted data transmission, and multi-level password security. Hosted on robust platforms such as AWS, we ensure data protection with firewalls, encryption, and 24×7 intrusion detection.

We continually invest in security enhancements, work with top security firms for regular audits, and provide users with up-to-date cybersecurity news. In essence, our commitment to security makes Splashtop's screen sharing offering one of the safest in the market.

Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

A woman in an office using remote maintenance software.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Mastering Remote Maintenance Software in 2026: An In-Depth Guide

Learn More
Man holding laptop case and mask
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

As Omicron Rages, How Can Your Company Easily Pivot to Flexible Work?

Learn More
An IT Helpdesk employee clicking on a support sign.
Remote Learning & Education

IT Helpdesk Solutions for Higher Ed to Reduce Downtimes

Learn More
Technician connecting into student's computer to debug an issue
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Best Remote Support Software for School Help Desks

Learn More
View All Blogs