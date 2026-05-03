Screen Sharing App for Any Device - Mirroring360

Screen mirroring and screen sharing for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. Great for business and for education! Try it for free.
Screen sharing apps can help enhance collaboration between business professionals, instructors, and students. By sharing your screen to another device, you are leveraging your audiences’ devices to allow them to see what you’re doing in real-time.
In today’s world where workers and students are using their mobile devices, tablets, and Chromebooks in addition to, or instead of traditional Windows and Mac computers to do their work, it’s important that your screen sharing app supports multiple operating systems and can work cross-platform.
Not only that, but with more people working remotely, you need a screen sharing app that works whether you and your viewers are in the same room or remote.
That’s why Mirroring360 Pro by Splashtop is the best screen sharing app available today.
With Mirroring360, you can share the screen of your Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, iPad or even Chromebook device to a Mac or PC computer. No hardware or cables needed to share your screen.
That’s not all. You can also broadcast your computer screen to up to 40 participants at once with web link with Mirroring360 Pro! Great for demonstrations and lectures.
Mirroring360’s ease of use, cross-platform support, and high performance features are the biggest reasons why universities, school districts, and business organizations use Mirroring360 for their screen sharing needs.
You can also use Mirroring360 to record your screen to share later.
Mirroring360 is a great tool for:
Teachers who want to mirror their mobile device screen to the class computer
Instructors leading a device or software demonstration
Students presenting to the class
Business professionals giving presentations
One-on-one tutoring, even remotely
Get Started with Mirroring360 Pro for Free
Mirroring360 Pro gives you the ability to mirror or cast your device screen to a computer, or share your computer screen to any other device.
Get started now with a free trial, no credit card or commitment required.
Or learn more about Mirroring360. And get the Mirroring360 download links for your devices.
FAQs - Screen Sharing
What is screen sharing?
Screen sharing is a functionality that allows a user to share the contents of their screen with another user or multiple users in real-time. This can include everything from documents, presentations, videos, to software applications. It's commonly used in online meetings, webinars, collaborative work sessions, and technical support scenarios. With screen sharing, participants can view, and often interact with, the presenter's screen, facilitating clearer communication and collaboration.
What types of screen sharing are there?
With the proliferation of video communication tools such as Zoom, the term "screen sharing" has evolved to encompass two distinct types:
Video Meeting Screen Sharing
Exclusive to video meeting platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams, this form of screen sharing is predominantly used during presentations or webinars.
Remote Screen Sharing
Operating through software or browsers, this form doesn't necessitate a video meeting. It's favored by IT teams for support, or to conduct live demonstrations.
Is Screen Sharing safe?
With Splashtop, screen sharing is absolutely safe. We prioritize security at every level. We're compliant with major standards like GDPR, SOC 2, HIPAA, and more. Our platform offers advanced security features like two-factor authentication, end-to-end encrypted data transmission, and multi-level password security. Hosted on robust platforms such as AWS, we ensure data protection with firewalls, encryption, and 24×7 intrusion detection.
We continually invest in security enhancements, work with top security firms for regular audits, and provide users with up-to-date cybersecurity news. In essence, our commitment to security makes Splashtop's screen sharing offering one of the safest in the market.