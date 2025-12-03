Cybersecurity requires devices and applications to remain fully up to date, which means patching is essential. Whenever a new patch or security update is released, IT agents need to ensure each endpoint receives it and is properly updated. However, given the constant release of new patches across applications and devices, it can quickly become tiring.
Patch fatigue (the backlog, burnout, and drag caused by constant patching tasks) is a real issue for IT teams. In remote and hybrid work environments, as well as businesses with BYOD policies, the patch workload can become even heavier.
So, how can companies reduce patch fatigue without compromising cybersecurity? Let's explore how real-time policy automation and patch management can replace repetitive manual patching, thus improving efficiency and reducing fatigue.
What Causes Patch Fatigue in IT Teams
Patch fatigue can be a real problem, with multiple causes. Any of these factors or combinations thereof can contribute to patch fatigue:
High patch volume: When agents need to juggle patches across multiple OS versions, app updates, and ongoing security advisories, they can quickly grow tired.
Slow or inconsistent tools: Delayed cycles that force repeated check-in and rework are a drain on IT resources and energy.
Manual scripting and approval steps: Manually updating devices, one at a time and step by step, wastes time and invites human error.
Poor visibility across endpoints: Without proper visibility, IT teams can spend hours hunting for out-of-date devices or lose track of existing endpoints.
When these factors lead to patch fatigue, IT agents can grow tired and demoralized. This has a cascading effect, impacting an organization's security posture, IT compliance, and operational efficiency.
Why Traditional Patching Methods Make Fatigue Worse
Although older patching methods and tools are designed to make patch management more efficient, the wrong tools can actually make patch fatigue worse. Many of them come with additional challenges or obstacles that can add extra work to the patching process.
For instance, many patching tools are set to run on scheduled patch cycles that require manual follow-up, so IT agents have to double-check that patches were installed properly. If they take too long between cycles, that can add additional work if a vital patch comes out between cycles, while slower platforms that wait for check-ins can also increase repetitive workloads.
In environments with different operating systems, some patching tools may struggle to keep every device up to date, requiring agents to use multiple patching solutions to cover all devices. If the solutions don't support automated patching for third-party apps, IT agents will still need to manually ensure each endpoint is updated when new patches are released for the apps they use.
Altogether, these factors can further increase patching fatigue, even when used with a solution designed to make patching easier.
How Splashtop AEM Eliminates Patch Fatigue
Now that we understand what drives patch fatigue, the next question is: how do we fight it?
Solutions like Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) help reduce patch fatigue by automating the patching process. This removes the repetitive, time-consuming, and energy-draining aspects of patching by handling them continuously and in real time based on the patching and automation policies you define.
Splashtop AEM includes:
Real-time patching that automatically detects available updates and deploys them across endpoints without waiting for delayed sync cycles.
Customizable, policy-based automation with rules for patch deployment based on severity, software type, device groups, and compliance requirements.
Third-party app patching to protect common attack targets, like browsers and collaboration apps, while reducing the need to patch applications on endpoints manually.
Cross-platform support for Windows and macOS from a single console.
CVE-based insights that help teams identify, prioritize, and remediate high-risk threats.
Unified visibility from a single console, reducing the need for guesswork and manual verification.
Step-by-Step: How to Use Real-Time Patch Automation to Reduce Fatigue
So, how can you use Splashtop AEM to automate patching and reduce fatigue? Splashtop AEM is designed to be user-friendly, making it easy to set up, create policies, and keep your endpoints protected. Just follow these simple steps:
Deploy the Splashtop AEM agent on all the endpoints you want to manage.
Use the Splashtop AEM console to create patching policies, including rules for automatically applying critical and high-severity updates, and assign policies to device groups.
Monitor patch progress through the Splashtop AEM dashboard and adjust your policies as needed.
Generate reports to eliminate manual tracking and verify IT compliance during an audit.
Common Automation Policies That Reduce IT Workload
Splashtop AEM gives admins the flexibility to define automation policies that enforce consistent, real-time patching across Windows and macOS while aligning with regulatory and internal requirements. Common policy types include:
Zero-day response policies: Automatically apply patches for newly discovered vulnerabilities as soon as they are available, minimizing exposure windows.
High-severity CVE prioritization: Use CVE-based vulnerability insights to auto-prioritize patches for critical and high-risk vulnerabilities.
Department- or group-based policies: Assign different patching rules based on department, device group, sensitivity level, or compliance profile.
Third-party application patching policies: Ensure supported third-party apps like browsers and collaboration tools update automatically without scripts or manual intervention.
Scheduled update windows: Define maintenance windows for endpoints that need controlled patch timing while still benefiting from automation.
Policy rules based on risk profiles: Configure tailored patching behavior based on device risk, business impact, or operational needs rather than a single blanket policy.
Security and Compliance Benefits of Patch Automation
While reducing patch fatigue is vital for morale, productivity, and employee retention, it also brings benefits to cybersecurity and IT compliance. As such, by using patch automation to reduce fatigue and free time for your IT agents, you're also getting additional protection and improving security compliance.
First, patch automation provides stronger protection against exploits by reducing patch delays and minimizing the time between a patch's release and its installation. Installing critical updates immediately also makes life easier for IT agents by reducing the threats they'll have to address.
Automated patch management also helps companies meet their regulatory requirements. Many security regulations mandate that companies install security patches and other updates within a specific time frame, and automated patching with custom policies helps ensure that every device is updated in accordance with those requirements.
With Splashtop AEM's reporting, IT teams can also alleviate the burden of manual documentation. Splashtop AEM provides reliable audit trails and clear documentation, providing clear patch status and audit trails that support frameworks such as ISO 27001, PCI, SOC 2, and HIPAA compliance.
How Automation Frees IT Teams for More Strategic Work
Of course, there are benefits of automation for IT teams that go hand in hand with reduced fatigue, and we can't overlook them. Automation also frees up time, so IT agents can focus on critical issues without splitting their resources to manage updates.
Automating patch management means IT agents no longer need to spend time on repetitive manual updates, regardless of operating system or third-party app. The time they get back can then be used for troubleshooting and support, incident response preparation, and other key IT tasks that might have otherwise been delayed by managing patches.
As a result, this leads to improved productivity, reduced burnout, and less time spent on after-hours maintenance. IT work can be tiring and time-consuming as it is, so the positive impact of eliminating repetitive manual tasks on efficiency, morale, and employee retention can't be overstated.
Move Past Patch Fatigue with Splashtop AEM
Don't lose your IT team to patch fatigue. Prompt patching doesn't require burning out your agents; all you need is a platform like Splashtop AEM, which can reduce repetitive work through real-time automation.
Splashtop AEM provides real-time visibility into vulnerabilities through CVE-based insights and AI-assisted smart actions. Its patch automation ensures devices remain up to date and continuously protected without requiring manual involvement from IT teams, helping organizations stay safe and meet compliance requirements while freeing up time for IT agents.
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams the tools and technology they need to monitor endpoints, proactively address issues, and reduce their workloads. This includes:
Automated patching for OS updates and supported third-party applications.
AI-assisted smart actions for faster remediation.
Customizable policy frameworks that can be enforced throughout your network.
Hardware and software inventory tracking and management across all endpoints.
Alerts and remediation to automatically resolve issues before they become problems.
Background actions to access tools like task managers and device managers without interrupting users.
Ready to reduce patch fatigue and simplify your workflow? Try Splashtop AEM today with a free trial and experience the benefits of patch automation.