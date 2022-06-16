Splashtop Announces the Members of its MSP Advisory Council

Helping to guide remote support product direction and improvements for MSP community

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2021—Splashtop Inc., a leader in next-generation remote access and remote support, has assembled leading managed service providers (MSPs) into an MSP Advisory Council. This group of advisors helps keep Splashtop up-to-date with the latest IT challenges faced by MSPs, while also providing feedback and advice on Splashtop product features and roadmap.

“MSPs represent an important market for our remote support solutions, and tapping into the experiences of leading MSPs helps us refine and improve our offerings for this IT support community,” said Mark Lee, co-founder, and CEO of Splashtop. “In addition, MSPs can provide us with valuable insights into the evolving needs of their clients, who can potentially benefit from our next-generation secure remote access solutions, especially to support remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop On-Demand Support have been adopted by more than 30,000 MSPs nationwide. In addition to selling directly to MSPs, Splashtop remote control is also embedded in leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) platforms—including Datto, NinjaOne, Atera, Naverisk, and others—that MSPs use to support their clients. Plus, Splashtop offers seamless integration with popular professional services automation (PSA) systems and help desk platforms, including ServiceNow, Freshworks, Zendesk, and Atlassian Jira.

The members of the Splashtop MSP Advisory Council include:

Craig Cohen, president, and CEO, HCS Technology Group —HCS provides 24/7/365 IT project management and support to a wide range of clients, specializing in Apple systems. Cohen, an Apple Certified Trainer, founded HCS in 1990.

Ralph Joedicke, co-founder and CEO, goCloudOffice —Joedicke founded goCloudOffice in 2003 (as AUCCESS) to act as “your office in the cloud” for small businesses. He has worked in IT-related industries, including stints at Ricoh Business Systems and Applied Materials, since 1981.

Evan Jones, CEO, Jones IT —A leading IT support specialist in San Francisco, Jones IT provides tech support to clients ranging from startups to established companies. Evan Jones holds CompTIA certifications in IT and networking and serves as the primary engineer for Jones IT.

Ramin Keyvan, president and CEO, Rhino Network Solutions —Rhino has been in the IT and managed services in Silicon Valley for nearly 20 years. Keyvan previously served on the technical staff at Teknekron Software Systems and TIBCO Finance Technology.

Sarah Tenisi, CEO, TenisiTech —Using a proven process, TenisiTech provides fully outsourced and co-sourced IT, IT compliance support, and CIO advisory services. Before founding the MSP, Tenisi spent 15+ years in system admin and IT desktop roles at Hewlett Packard, Adobe Systems, and WageWorks.

Steven Walker, president and founder, Fast Break Tech—Since 1999, Fast Break Tech has provided managed IT services for all Microsoft operating systems, with the goal of keeping its clients up and running. Walker leads a team of seven technicians with both shared and unique skills.

For more information on Splashtop’s offerings for MSPs, visit www.splashtop.com/msp.

