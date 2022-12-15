Meet the Team - Nityasha Wadalkar

This week we’re turning the spotlight on Nityasha Wadalkar, our Senior Product Marketing Manager! We’re incredibly lucky to have her on the team.

Q: How long have you been at Splashtop?

A: Since October 2019, so over 1.5 years now. Hmm..it feels a lot longer! We have a fast-paced environment so I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot more here than I would have elsewhere.

Q: What do you like the most about working at Splashtop?

A: There are so many things I like about working at Splashtop. I’m going to call out 3 things – the culture of encouragement, empowerment, and camaraderie that trickles down from leadership; the hiring processes that show foresight and result in great, talented colleagues; and the freedom and support to implement new ideas.

Q: What do you enjoy about product marketing?

A: I have an engineering and MBA degree, and love that I can apply (some) skills from both in product marketing for software solutions. At Splashtop, I learn new things everyday thanks to the variety of tasks, and interaction with colleagues from various teams. And that’s important!

Q: How many languages can you speak?

A: Many languages are spoken among my extended family. I’m fluent in Hindi, Marathi and Kannada, but strongest in English. At one point in college, I was quite fluent in German, but I can’t claim that now!

Q: What do you like to do outside of work?

A: I (and my family of 4) love traveling and the outdoors. I’ve trekked the Himalayas since I was a kid, loved scuba diving in Malaysia (ah the lovely coral reefs), and more recently enjoy RV trips and camping with the kids as we check off the list of national parks in the US. I also love to read but peaceful time has been elusive!

