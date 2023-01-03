Meet the Team - Alexander Draaijer

This week we’re turning the spotlight on Alexander Draaijer, General Manager, EMEA. He just celebrated his 1-year anniversary at Splashtop – congratulations Alexander!

Q: How was your first year at Splashtop?

My 1-year anniversary was on February 1st, 2021. The time since I’ve started working at Splashtop has passed by in a blink of an eye, and I’ve passionately enjoyed every moment throughout the past year.

Q: What do you like the most about working at Splashtop?

In my career, I’ve worked for many US venture backed SaaS, Silicon Valley-based startups ranging from 100 to 2,000 employees. They are typically known to be have a tough company culture, insanely long business hours, and if you don’t succeed – you’re out.

Although Splashtop was founded in Silicon Valley, we have a unique and completely different company culture. I learned that Mark and the other founders had one thing in common – they all grew up in California as the kids of Taiwanese immigrant parents. I believe that their upbringings are part of Splashtop’s company culture that’s infectious to all of us.

I can best describe their actions as: intrinsically passionate about supporting their customers with the best service and technology and giving their employees the best environment possible. They are all very humble, thankful, and hungry to grow on a sustainable manner.

Q: Who inspires you at Splashtop?

It sounds really corny, but the Splashtop founders and everyone who helped build our company foundation inspire me the most, it feels like they all carry the same DNA. Building a company has many highs and lows, but the team is incredibly solid – they’re so passionate even after 15+ years! I want to be a part of this company for many years to come.

I do work long days, but that’s my own decision because I want to have an impact. But thanks to the environment they’ve created, it feels like I haven’t worked a single day! My dream would be to replicate their culture to our fast-growing operations in Europe and to continue on the trajectory to become the #1 player in our space.

Q: What activity instantly calms you?

Boating! If I go boating with my wife and our 4 kids, I completely relax. I’m really competitive so that gets my adrenaline pumping hard. Whatever level of adrenaline I experience or how connected I am to my phone (my wife says I’m addicted), boating with the family lets me forget everything!

Q: Do you have a personal quote?

“Never underestimate the influence you can have in any situation that you are in.” For me, this became a way of life. The majority of the time you do have an influence in the situation that you are in. If something goes wrong, think about what you could have done differently to get a different outcome. That makes you aware and conscious about how you can change your approach in the future.

Q: Do you have any hidden talents?

I’m a massive car enthusiast! I’ve somehow learned to recognize sports cars by the engine sound they produce. When I see a nice car, I’ll open the window to listen to its engine. Sometimes in an informal conversation, I ask for a moment of silence if I see a nice car pull up. With this hidden talent, I’ve won a weekly radio contests 3 times on our Dutch Business News Radio (BNR) where they ask you to identify the sound of the car that they’re playing.

Careers at SplashtopMeet our founders