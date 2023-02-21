Freshdesk-Splashtop Integration Enables Users to Deliver a Winning Customer Experience

Customer Experience (CX) is becoming the key brand differentiator across industries. We rely extensively on IT as a result of digital transformation shaping businesses in the last decade. That means today, a great deal of responsibility lies with IT support to deliver a good customer experience.

However, IT support teams face several challenges that make it hard for them to deliver satisfying customer experiences. To deal with these challenges, companies could implement processes and tools that would enable representatives to deliver a seamless customer experience.

Click below to read a Freshworks blog that talks more about this.

Read the Freshworks blog

About the Splashtop SOS – Freshdesk Integration

The combined Splashtop SOS and Freshdesk solution helps companies deliver a seamless customer experience and be responsive at every touchpoint through the customer life-cycle. Freshdesk users can not only have all the relevant customer information at their fingertips but also launch a remote support session to their customer’s computer, right from within a ticket, and address the customer’s issue right away. Learn more about the Splashtop-Freshdesk integration.

More about Splashtop SOS

High performance: Splashtop SOS uses the same high-performance engine that powers our award-winning consumer products used by millions. Enjoy HD quality and fast connections.

Robust security: All remote sessions are protected by security features including TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication and two-step verification. Connections, file transfers, and management events are logged. Learn more about SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA standards compliance.

Best Value: Splashtop offers better features at the best price! You can save up to 90% as compared to other remote support solutions like TeamViewer, LogMeIn Rescue, and BeyondTrust.

Brand customization*: You can customize the SOS app that your customers download with your own logo, color, instructions, and company name.

Free iOS and Android remote access*: Remotely view your customers’ iOS (11 or later) and Android (5 or later) phones and tablets to resolve issues quickly, remotely control most Samsung, LG, and Lenovo Android devices.

New Add-ons* Unattended IoT / Rugged device access and management. Authentication through SSO/SAML.



Splashtop offers three SOS subscriptions – SOS, SOS+10, SOS Unlimited. Learn more

Try it today for free

*not available within the Freshworks platform