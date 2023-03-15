Try the Best Remote Access Solution for Free With Splashtop

Splashtop’s highly rated remote desktop solutions are used by more than 30 million people. You can try it for free right now and find out why so many people choose Splashtop.

Splashtop Business Access is all about fast, simple, and secure remote access. You can get started with this award-winning solution for free in a matter of minutes by signing up for a free trial now! No credit card, and no commitment required.

Once signed up, you’ll have full access to Splashtop’s powerful remote desktop solution. You’ll be able to access your Windows and Mac computers remotely from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device.

What is Splashtop Business Access?

Splashtop Business Access is a remote desktop software tool designed to give users access to their computers while on the go. Once set up, you can open the Splashtop Business app on your computer, tablet, or mobile device and select your remote computer to connect to it instantly.

During a remote access session, you’ll feel like as if your remote computer was right in front of you so you can easily take control of your computer and work within any of your files or applications. You'll never have to worry about not being at your computer again. You’ll be able to access it from anywhere, and at any time with Splashtop.

In addition to the fastest and most reliable remote access platform, Splashtop Business Access comes equipped with tools and features not found in other products, so you can get more done in less time. Transfer files, remotely print documents, chat, view multiple monitors at once, and more.

I can access my work desktop from no matter where I am at and work with confidence. Gives me the flexibility I need to blend work and personal life. - Bobby Bottom, Integrated Electrical

How do I get started for free?

You can experience Splashtop Business Access for free in just a few minutes! To get started, go to our Free Trial sign up page. There you’ll create your Splashtop account.

Install the Free Splashtop Business App

Then you can download the free Splashtop Business app on the device that you’ll remote from . This is the device that you’ll use to access your remote computer. The Splashtop Business app is available for available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and more. You can also go to www.splashtop.com/app on your computer or mobile device to download the app.

With Splashtop Business Access, you can download and use the Splashtop Business app on an unlimited number of devices. There's no limit.

Put the Splashtop Streamer on the computers you want to access

To get the computer you want to remote into set up, login to your Splashtop account at https://my.splashtop.com and select “Add Computer”. This will take you to the Deployment Package page where you’ll get a link that you can send to the computer that you want to remote into. Open the link from that computer and it will take you to a page where you can download the installer and follow simple instructions to set up.

After that, you’ll be ready for remote access! Simply open the Splashtop Business app, select your computer from the list, and you’ll be connected to it instantly for fast remote access.

I have been trialing several options on remote access over the past month and Splashtop has been by far the best for our needs. Kudos to the Splashtop team for putting together a great package, with useful / practical options. I need a product and company I can trust and rely on... keep up the good work. - Darryl Collins

