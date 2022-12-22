Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
IT & Help Desk Remote SupportRemote Learning & Education

Video: Enhance Distance Learning with Splashtop Remote Access for Students, Faculty, and IT

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Subscribe

NewsletterRSS Feed

Share This

Access to university computer resources is crucial for successful remote learning. Students need to be able to access lab computers, and faculty members must be able to access their workstations from home. Luckily, Splashtop makes all of this possible.

Enhance Distance Learning with Splashtop Remote Access for Students, Faculty, and IT
Enhance Distance Learning with Splashtop Remote Access for Students, Faculty, and IT

Learn more about Splashtop for remote lab access.

See all Splashtop education solutions for student access, faculty, teachers, and IT.

Splashtop is the easy, high-performance, cost-effective remote access solution that educational institutions worldwide are using to adapt to online remote learning. Splashtop benefits students, faculty members, and IT admins.

Student Remote Access to School Lab Computers

Splashtop allows students to use any of their personal devices to remotely access and control high-end lab computers. That means they can still use processor intensive applications such as those needed for coding, video editing, and building 3D models, without physically being in the lab.

Faculty and Staff Access to School Computers

Splashtop enables faculty to remote into their on-campus computers from any personal computer or mobile device to prepare for and teach classes from anywhere in the world.

For IT Admins Managing and Supporting Devices

For IT admins, Splashtop makes things easy with remote access that is set up and managed through a centralized admin console. Additionally, with Splashtop SOS, if a user needs IT assistance during a session, admins can quickly remote in and resolve the issue in real time.

Maintenance is also quick and easy, as admins can remote into on-campus computers and do their jobs without the presence of an end-user. Best of all, deploying and using Splashtop is effortless!

Learn more about remote desktop for distance and remote learning.

Splashtop
Free Trial

Related Content

Announcements

New Features in Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Learn More
Customer Spotlights

Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

Learn More
Announcements

Splashtop Recognizes Okinawa Cross Head (OCH) as Support Provider

Learn More
Remote Access Insights

The Risks and Rewards of Remote Access in your Business

Learn More
View All Blogs

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.