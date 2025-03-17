How do I choose between Splashtop Remote Support and SRS Premium?

SRS Premium and Splashtop Remote Support are both great remote access / remote support solutions. They both provide options for remote access and support of attended and unattended computers with a few key differences in user licensing and supporting users on mobile devices.
Here are some top reasons to consider each option
Consider Splashtop Remote Support if you want a combination of a quick support tool for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android; plus optional unattended anytime access to Windows and Mac computers:
Quick support tool to access Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices when the user is present
View iOS screens in real time. View Android device screens and remotely control some Android devices.
Unattended anytime access to Windows and Mac computers via the Splashtop streamer in SOS+10 or SOS Unlimited
Annual subscription based on number of technicians
Popular choice for IT, support, help desks
Consider Splashtop Remote Support if you want unattended anytime access to Windows and Mac computers; and optional monitoring and management features:
Anytime access to Windows and Mac computers via the Splashtop streamer
Monitoring and management features in Premium edition including alerts, manage Windows updates, one-to-many deployment, unattended Android access, endpoint security monitoring, remote command prompt, inventory reporting, and more.
Annual subscription based on number of managed computers. No limit on number of technicians.
Popular choice for MSPs
Consider a combination of the two if you want:
The benefits of Remote Support + additional attended support access and remote access/viewing of mobile device screens
Compare the licensing options for Remote Support and SRS Premium side-by-side
Splashtop SOS (Remote Support)
SRS Premium
Price is based on
# of concurrent user
# of unattended computers
Cost per technician
$259 per tech, per year (SOS+10) or $399 per tech, per year (SOS Unlimited)
Unlimited technicians included. Cost based on number of computers
Attended quick support
Unlimited sessions – Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook
Includes free SOS Lite license for 1 concurrent session for Windows and Mac only. No mobile.
Unattended computers
10 per tech license (in +10)
Buy 5 licenses, get access to 5×10 = 50 unattended computers.
or Unlimited endpoints (in Unlimited)
$40/month for 25 computers
$60/month for 50 computers
$80/month for 100 computers
$160/month for 250 computers
$260/month for 500 computers
$340/month for 750 computers
$400/month for 1,000 computers
All plans billed yearly. Higher volume packages available.
