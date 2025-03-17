Skip to main content
Splashtop
How do I choose between Splashtop Remote Support and SRS Premium?

By Splashtop Team
2 minute read
Updated
SRS Premium and Splashtop Remote Support are both great remote access / remote support solutions. They both provide options for remote access and support of attended and unattended computers with a few key differences in user licensing and supporting users on mobile devices.

Here are some top reasons to consider each option

Consider Splashtop Remote Support if you want a combination of a quick support tool for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android; plus optional unattended anytime access to Windows and Mac computers:

  • Quick support tool to access Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices when the user is present

  • View iOS screens in real time. View Android device screens and remotely control some Android devices.

  • Unattended anytime access to Windows and Mac computers via the Splashtop streamer in SOS+10 or SOS Unlimited

  • Annual subscription based on number of technicians

  • Popular choice for IT, support, help desks

Consider Splashtop Remote Support if you want unattended anytime access to Windows and Mac computers; and optional monitoring and management features:

  • Anytime access to Windows and Mac computers via the Splashtop streamer

  • Monitoring and management features in Premium edition including alerts, manage Windows updates, one-to-many deployment, unattended Android access, endpoint security monitoring, remote command prompt, inventory reporting, and more.

  • Annual subscription based on number of managed computers. No limit on number of technicians.

  • Popular choice for MSPs

Consider a combination of the two if you want:

  • The benefits of Remote Support + additional attended support access and remote access/viewing of mobile device screens

Compare the licensing options for Remote Support and SRS Premium side-by-side

Splashtop SOS (Remote Support)

SRS Premium

Price is based on

# of concurrent user

# of unattended computers

Cost per technician

$259 per tech, per year (SOS+10) or $399 per tech, per year (SOS Unlimited)

Unlimited technicians included. Cost based on number of computers

Attended quick support

Unlimited sessions – Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Chromebook

Includes free SOS Lite license for 1 concurrent session for Windows and Mac only. No mobile.

Unattended computers

10 per tech license (in +10)

Buy 5 licenses, get access to 5×10 = 50 unattended computers.

or Unlimited endpoints (in Unlimited)

$40/month for 25 computers

$60/month for 50 computers

$80/month for 100 computers

$160/month for 250 computers

$260/month for 500 computers

$340/month for 750 computers

$400/month for 1,000 computers

All plans billed yearly. Higher volume packages available.

Learn more about and buy Remote Support

Learn more about and buy SRS Premium

See the product pages at the Learn More links above for more information on features between editions.

Ready to get started? Click below and select either SRS Premium and Splashtop Remote Support to start your free trial.

Free Trial

Learn more about SRS Premium and Splashtop Remote Support. Still have questions? Click the chat button or give us a call at our Sales - +1.408.886.7177 .

