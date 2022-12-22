Splashtop gets A+ rating from Better Business Bureau

Splashtop was recently accredited by the Better Business Bureau and earned an A+ rating.

Splashtop, the leading provider of remote access and remote support solutions, has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Splashtop earned accreditation and an A+ rating from the BBB due in part to making service excellence a number one priority since the company was founded in 2006.

Only businesses that meet the BBB’s high standards and follow their Code of Business Practices can become a BBB Accredited Business. The Code includes policies such as honest advertising, truthful representations of products/services, transparency, honoring promises, being responsive, protecting privacy, and embodying integrity. The Code of Business Practices is meant to guide companies on how they treat their customers.

In additional to earning accreditation after a thorough review process, Splashtop was also given an A+ rating by the BBB (the highest rating given). The BBB assigns ratings on how businesses interact with customers.

One of Splashtop’s core principles is service excellence. With support, sales, and customer success teams based in California, Japan, Taiwan, and China, Splashtop is easily accessible to its customers. Splashtop works hard to respond to customer questions and issues in a fast, helpful, and friendly way. In fact, many have switched to Splashtop from other remote desktop products in part due to the superior customer service offered by Splashtop.

The BBB accreditation and A+ rating exemplify Splashtop’s commitment to service excellence. The Splashtop team will continue to focus on providing the best customer experience possible to their clients. Splashtop remote desktop solutions are used by tens of thousands of businesses and more than 20 million users for more than 500 million sessions and counting.

