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An IT manager using Splashtop Enterprise on his laptop, the best LogMeIn Resolve alternative.

Enhance Your Security with Splashtop Antivirus

As a valued Splashtop customer, you already trust us with your remote access and support needs. Now, experience integrated protection with Splashtop Antivirus, powered by Bitdefender, to safeguard your devices.

Get Started

Get Started in Just a Few Steps

  • Choose Your Plan:

    Purchase Splashtop Antivirus directly in your portal.

    Buy Now

  • Navigate:

    Go to Management > Antivirus or Management > Endpoint Security to get started.

  • Install:

    Select the computers and/or computer groups that you would like to install on. Then, click Actions > Install Antivirus Software.

  • Do More:

    Create policies and run scans directly in your Splashtop portal.

    Learn More

Have Questions?

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Advanced Features to Keep You Secure

Real Time Protection

Enjoy peace of mind as your devices stay continuously secure, with active monitoring that prevents viruses, malware, and other threats from causing harm.

Anti-Malware Scanning

Experience a safe and uncompromised device environment, thanks to Bitdefender's comprehensive scanning and detection capabilities that effectively neutralize a wide range of malware.

Scan Scheduling & Exclusion Setting

Maximize productivity and system performance by customizing your security scans, allowing you to schedule them at convenient times and set exclusions for specific files or folders, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted work experiences.

Web Traffic Security

Browse with confidence on Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers as our enhanced web traffic security filters and scans traffic to shield you from phishing, malicious websites, and other potential online threats.

A mobile device and computer using secure remote desktop software by Splashtop

Why We Chose Bitdefender

Splashtop's collaboration with Bitdefender delivers a top-notch Antivirus solution, providing customers with comprehensive protection features for a secure digital experience. Benefit from real-time protection, advanced threat control, anti-malware scanning, and web traffic security, all tailored to your needs with customizable scan scheduling & exclusion settings.

Protect Your Endpoints In Minutes

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