Create a Bigger Impact with Splashtop Solutions for Non-Profits
Enhancing Connectivity and Efficiency for Mission-Driven Organizations with Remote Access & Support
How It Works
Apply
Fill out the form below and provide some initial information about your non-profit organization.
Get Your Discount
We will contact you to confirm your eligibility for a discount or request a few additional documents.
Choose Your Solution
Once your special discount is locked in, our experts will help you find the best solution to your needs.
At Splashtop, we believe in supporting the valuable work of non-profit organizations. That's why we offer special pricing tailored to their needs, ensuring they can access cutting-edge remote access solutions without stretching their budgets. This allows non-profits to allocate resources where they matter most – towards their mission.
With Splashtop, non-profits can connect teams, access mission-critical apps and data from anywhere, provide remote assistance, support staff on any device, and collaborate from anywhere with maximum security.
Case Study
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf Increases Security and Expands Remote Support
St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf needed to remotely support students and staff on a tight budget. Splashtop offered everything they needed at an unbeatable price. This allowed them to put more of their budget towards new devices for students.
Benefits of Splashtop
Comprehensive Security Features
All remote sessions are protected by security features and best practices. These features include TLS and 256-bit AES encryption, device authentication and two-step verification. Connections, file transfers and management events are also logged. Learn more about SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA compliance.
Easy to Use
With Splashtop, you can access a centralized technician console to implement mass deployments and manage users, groups, devices, and access permissions. It's easy to install, use and scale.
High-Performing Features
Experience HD quality and fast connections in real-time with 4K streaming up to 60fps. You can have multiple concurrent sessions with an intuitive user interface and superior features, including 4:4:4 color, high-fidelity audio, and low-latency.
Accessible Across Devices
Remote to your Windows, Mac and Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chrome browsers. You can also access virtual machines and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS, Azure and others from the same application.
Are you Eligible for a Non-Profit Discount?
Splashtop proudly extends special pricing to eligible non-profit organizations, including those classified under 501(c) and 501(c)(3) statuses. We understand the critical role non-profits play in driving positive change, and we're committed to supporting their missions by providing affordable access to our remote access solutions. Whether you're a registered charity, NGO, or social enterprise, we help you streamline operations and maximize your impact while minimizing costs.
Fill in the form below to verify your eligibility for our non-profit's exclusive discount.