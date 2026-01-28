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Splashtalks: 20 Years of Innovation + Winter 2026 Product Release Update

Join us for a special edition of Splashtalks as we kick off Splashtop’s 20th anniversary year with the latest innovations designed to help you simplify, secure, and scale your IT operations.

Hear directly from Splashtop CEO, Mark Lee, as he shares our vision for the year ahead, then get an inside look at our Winter 2026 product release - packed with powerful updates shaped by your feedback.

You’ll see how new capabilities make endpoint management and security more seamless than ever: · Device Tagging Support – define and add device tag attributes for better organization

  • AV/EDR Integration with CrowdStrike – unify endpoint visibility and purchase CrowdStrike directly from Splashtop

  • Policy-Driven Device Management – standardize configurations, enable BitLocker, and centrally store keys

  • Scripting Improvements – enhanced interface, workflow, and real-time execution feedback

  • New UI Experience – refreshed menu organization for faster, easier navigation

  • macOS Update Support via Policies – automate macOS updates across endpoints

  • AI: Patch Insights & Product Onboarding – accelerate deployment and optimize patching with AI-powered guidance

Backed by real-world IT needs, this release is built to help you work smarter, faster, and more securely — so your IT team can stay ahead in 2026 and beyond.

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