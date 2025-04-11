Splashtop Anywhere Access Pack
Access your computer from anywhere with Splashtop Personal and the Anywhere Access Pack
Splashtop Anywhere Access Pack
With Splashtop Personal and the Anywhere Access pack, you can access your computer from anywhere, across the internet. You get all the benefits of the advanced Splashtop Bridging Cloud™ technology and:
Enhanced security with full encryption of remote connections, using SSL with 256-bit AES
Self-optimizing to deliver the best responsiveness possible under varying network conditions
Anywhere Access Pack will be available across all of your Splashtop devices
The Anywhere Access Pack is an add-on for Splashtop Personal edition. If you don’t have Splashtop Personal yet, click here for free Splashtop Personal downloads for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and more.
With Splashtop Remote Access, you get all the remote access features of the Anywhere Access Pack plus more, and you can access up to 10 computers. Without the Anywhere Access Pack, Splashtop Personal apps can only access computers on the same local wi-fi network.
You can subscribe to the Anywhere Access Pack online or via in-app purchase.
Subscribe to the Splashtop Anywhere Access Pack
From the iOS app: Click the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app > Account > Manage Subscription and click the button to subscribe. Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account. See additional details on the signup screen.
From the Android app: click the menu button (three dots in the upper right corner of the app) > Settings > Splashtop Account > See your purchases here. Click the button to subscribe and you will be billed through the Google Play Store. See additional details on the signup screen.
Subscribe online on the Splashtop web site – Be sure to log in with the account you use for Splashtop Personal
Subscribe to Splashtop Remote Access and get the remote access features of the Anywhere Access Pack plus a lot more, including:
Move up to Splashtop Remote Access and get even more!
Business/commercial use license
Remotely access up to 10 computers per license (Pro)
Loads of advanced features including file transfer, remote print, screen annotation, gamepad, lock or blank the remote screen, and more