Splashtop Survey Finds 84% of University Students Want Remote Access to Computer Labs; Hybrid Approach to Learning Empowers Students

CUPERTINO, Calif — October 26, 2022 — Today’s students have come to expect flexibility when it comes to learning, according to the latest survey from Splashtop, a leader in secure remote access and support software. Splashtop surveyed more than 1,000 higher-education students throughout the U.S. and the UK to better understand their remote learning and technology preferences. Results indicate that 84% of university students believe remote access to computer labs is important to their education and could improve their performance. These findings point to an ongoing shift in the way students prefer to learn.

“The new generation of students today expect technology that can help them learn more efficiently and effectively — wherever they are. We are incredibly proud to help bridge the technology gap for students who want to do lab work at home, and ensure they have seamless and secure access to applications, files and hardware they need,” said Nityasha Wadalkar, director of product marketing at Splashtop.

Splashtop’s remote access and support technology works behind the scenes so that students and faculty can be productive and collaborate from any device, anywhere. Universities around the world — including the University of California, Los Angeles, University of Westminster, London, Duke University, University of Nottingham, University of the Arts London, and Virginia Tech — rely on Splashtop to power their remote learning experience, including secure infrastructure and remote IT support.

Additional findings from the survey:

For an optimal learning experience, students prefer a blend of in-person and remote access to education resources, particularly when it comes to lab computers.

When it comes to the classroom, students still want face time with their instructors and peers. In fact, 46.2% of students still feel they learn best on-campus, while 38.2% prefer a mix of online and in-person classes. More than 84% of students believe having remote access to computer labs is important and could improve their performance, citing the ability to manage classes, projects and work according to their schedules as primary motivators.

Bring-your-own-device to class has become the norm, making remote technology a critical component for students to access needed software and resources.

Today’s digital native students increasingly expect their education experience to mirror their lifestyle outside of school, with seamless access to the information they need from their devices. Respondents report using an average of 1.8 devices, which include a mix of laptops, smartphones, desktops, tablets, and Chromebooks.

Overwhelmingly, students expect their university to provide the IT support they need.

More than 90% of students surveyed said they expect their university to provide technical support when they experience issues, making remote IT support increasingly valuable to universities that want to create a more dynamic digital experience for students.

Bringing computer labs to students, wherever they are

Splashtop enables universities to create virtual lab environments that enable asynchronous learning and productivity from anywhere or after hours. This flexibility helps promote equity and inclusion for students with disabilities or mobility challenges as well as students who are juggling work, school, and personal schedules. Splashtop’s remote access solutions are device agnostic — with support for Windows, Mac, IOS, Android, Chromebook — allowing students from all socioeconomic backgrounds to have access to powerful applications and technology.

Supporting students remotely

Using Splashtop, helpdesk teams can provide quick on-demand remote support to any device, and support students and teachers at home or on-campus.

Splashtop’s IT support features enable tech teams to proactively maintain and update thousands of devices without disrupting learning. This is made possible through the centralized management console, which allows easy and effective management of users, permissions, and devices. Access and permissions can be scheduled for specific time slots to ensure a smooth remote access experience for students and staff while maintaining data privacy and security. Splashtop is FERPA-compliant with two-factor authentication and single-sign-on (SSO).

“The pandemic sparked a necessary movement toward more modern and flexible processes, enabled by remote software solutions from Splashtop, and gave students a better way to balance their life and studies,” said Wadalkar. “We are continually researching what students and schools want, to ensure we are providing solutions to address their evolving needs.”

