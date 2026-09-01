Splashtop Named a Winner in TrustRadius' 2026 Tech Cares Awards for Employee Well-Being and Development
The recognition reflects a founder-led culture built around supporting employees through the different phases of their careers and lives.
CUPERTINO, Calif., Sep. 1, 2026 — Splashtop Inc. today announced it has been named a winner in TrustRadius' 2026 Tech Cares Awards, in the Employee Well-being and Development category. The annual program recognizes B2B technology companies that have gone beyond standard benefits to support their employees and communities over the past year, with this year's category honoring organizations that build environments where people feel supported, valued, and able to grow both professionally and personally.
Splashtop has been founder-led since it started nearly 20 years ago, and that history continues to shape how the company treats its own team. The culture is built around the idea that employees do their best work, and stay longest, when they feel valued and connected to the people around them. This is reflected in how Splashtop supports people through different phases of their careers and personal lives, whether they are early in their careers and looking to build community, or navigating new responsibilities at home.
"Building a company for the long term means creating a workplace where people have the support and opportunities to grow along with it," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. "We want our employees to feel connected to the people they work with, have resources available when they need support, and continue developing throughout their careers. This recognition reflects the culture our teams have built together."
Splashtop supports employees across a range of wellness and development areas, including physical wellness, life's milestones, and community.
Wellness Built Into the Workday
On-site fitness classes, including boxing, circuit training, and Pilates, gym discounts, and a dedicated workout space give employees ways to stay active without leaving the office. A $20 daily meal allowance lets employees order from a menu of local restaurants spanning a range of cultural cuisines, and breakrooms are stocked with free, nutritious snacks to support employees throughout the day.
Support Through Life's Milestones
Employees can draw on a set of resources built around specific moments and needs in their lives, available whenever those needs arise. A dedicated Mother's Lounge gives nursing parents a private, fully equipped space to use as they return to work after having a child. Mental health resources range from guided meditation and mindfulness to therapy, coaching, and specialized behavioral health support to give employees access to the right level of care for their circumstances. Tuition reimbursement and support for certifications, coursework, and industry conferences give employees room to keep building their careers as their goals evolve. Collectively, these examples along with additional resources reflect an ongoing effort to meet employees where they are as their lives, responsibilities, and ambitions change.
A Culture of Belonging
Splashtop recognizes the cultures and traditions its employees bring to the company throughout the year, from Lunar New Year to Diwali, alongside regular team events that give people a reason to connect outside their usual work routines. A break room with ping pong and monthly board game nights add everyday ways for colleagues to connect. For Splashtop's diverse workforce, that consistency helps build a sense of belonging.
Splashtop has built trust with the IT teams and organizations that rely on its technology every day, through consistency and care. That same principle shapes how the company invests in its own team.
For information about Splashtop’s career opportunities and culture, visit www.splashtop.com/about/careers.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.