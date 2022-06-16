Splashtop Expands Remote Control Capabilities for All Android 8.0+ Devices
Splashtop remote access and remote support software now supports more than 100 brands of Android devices
SAN JOSE, Calif., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access and remote support solutions, today announced the availability of expanded remote access and full remote control support for all devices running Android 8.0 and above.
“With our latest update, we have expanded support to more than 100 brands of Android devices,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “This is very important for delivering on our vision of bridging billions of devices together, whether they are running Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, or iOS.”
Availability
Splashtop SOS Enterprise and Splashtop Remote Support Premium plans. Attended quick support for Android is available in all current Splashtop SOS plans. Free trials are available on the Splashtop web site. The technician or end-user must be able to install the Splashtop Streamer or SOS app on the device from the Google Play Store or manually.
The Growing List of Supported Android Device Brands includes:
Acer
Alcatel
Asus
Blackberry
Essential
Google Pixel
Honor
HTC
Huaweui
Lenovo
LG
Motorola
Nokia
OnePlus
OPPO
Realmi
Samsung
Sony
Vivo
XIAomi
ZTE
IoT, Rugged, and Additional Vendor-Specific Android Device Support
Splashtop Rugged & IoT.
CalAmp
CipherLab
Crossmatch Sentry
DataLogic
Handheld
Honeywell
Intermec
Janam
Kyocera
MobileDemand
Newland
NextGen
Panasonic
Sonim
Zebra
Splashtop’s remote control and access to Android devices, includes, but is not limited to: smartphones, tablets, point-of-sale devices, kiosks, and set-top boxes. Once connected, Splashtop’s users will be able to view and control an android’s screen live as if they were sitting in front of the device. Learn more about Splashtop remote access/control for Android devices.
