Splashtop Expands Remote Control Capabilities for All Android 8.0+ Devices

Splashtop remote access and remote support software now supports more than 100 brands of Android devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access and remote support solutions, today announced the availability of expanded remote access and full remote control support for all devices running Android 8.0 and above.

“With our latest update, we have expanded support to more than 100 brands of Android devices,” said Mark Lee, CEO and co-founder of Splashtop. “This is very important for delivering on our vision of bridging billions of devices together, whether they are running Android, Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, or iOS.”

Availability

Splashtop SOS Enterprise and Splashtop Remote Support Premium plans. Attended quick support for Android is available in all current Splashtop SOS plans. Free trials are available on the Splashtop web site. The technician or end-user must be able to install the Splashtop Streamer or SOS app on the device from the Google Play Store or manually.

The Growing List of Supported Android Device Brands includes:

Acer

Alcatel

Asus

Blackberry

Essential

Google Pixel

Honor

HTC

Huaweui

Lenovo

LG

Motorola

Nokia

OnePlus

OPPO

Realmi

Samsung

Sony

Vivo

XIAomi

ZTE

IoT, Rugged, and Additional Vendor-Specific Android Device Support

Splashtop Rugged & IoT.

CalAmp

CipherLab

Crossmatch Sentry

DataLogic

Handheld

Honeywell

Intermec

Janam

Kyocera

MobileDemand

Newland

NextGen

Panasonic

Sonim

Zebra

Splashtop’s remote control and access to Android devices, includes, but is not limited to: smartphones, tablets, point-of-sale devices, kiosks, and set-top boxes. Once connected, Splashtop’s users will be able to view and control an android’s screen live as if they were sitting in front of the device. Learn more about Splashtop remote access/control for Android devices.

About Splashtop

