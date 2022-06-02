Splashtop Announces Support for Remote Access to Linux Computers from Any Other Device

Splashtop users can now remotely access and control their Linux computers from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices.

San Jose, Calif., January 7, 2020 – Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, now officially supports remote access to Linux computers through Splashtop’s award-winning remote desktop solutions.

Subscribers of Splashtop’s core business products can now remotely access and control their Linux computers from any other Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Chromebook device. Through the Splashtop Business App, users can initiate a remote session to their desired Linux computer with just a few clicks.

Remote Desktop for Linux with Splashtop

Splashtop makes remote access to unattended computers possible with the Splashtop Streamer. Once the Splashtop Streamer is installed on a computer, a user can remotely connect to that computer at any time. In addition to now supporting Linux, the Splashtop Streamer can be also installed and enable remote access to Windows, Mac, and Android devices.

While in a remote session, users can take control of their Linux computers in real time, open any files or applications, and provide support. Splashtop provides faster and more secure remote access to Linux computers when compared to VNC programs.

Splashtop Solutions for Linux Remote Desktop

Unattended remote access to Linux computers is available in the following Splashtop solutions:

Splashtop Business Access – for business professionals and small teams who need remote access to their computers from any computer, tablet, or smartphone device.

Splashtop Remote Support – for MSPs and IT who need any time remote access to their managed computers to provide remote support.

Splashtop SOS (SOS+10 and SOS Unlimited) – for help desks and support teams who need to provide attended, on-demand remote support to their customers’ computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

“By supporting remote control to Linux, we are furthering our mission to make the world’s devices more accessible,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Linux is a popular operating system in the workplace. With Splashtop, business professionals will be able to feel as if they’re sitting in front of their Linux computers while working remotely. MSPs and IT teams can work more efficiently and manage more devices, as our best-value remote support products enable access to unattended Windows, Mac, Android, and Linux machines.”

Availability

Any new or current subscriber of Splashtop Business Access, Splashtop Remote Support, Splashtop SOS +10 or SOS Unlimited packages can deploy the Splashtop Streamer to their Linux computers for unlimited remote access. Free trials for each solution are available on the Splashtop website.

The Splashtop Linux Streamer officially supports Ubuntu versions 16.04 and 18.04, but can be used with other Linux distributions that are not currently supported. Learn more about remote access to Linux with Splashtop: https://www.splashtop.com/linux

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com