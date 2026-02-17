Splashtop and Leader Team Up to Expand Secure Remote Access, Support, and Autonomous Endpoint Management Across Australia
Collaboration delivers secure, high-performance remote work and IT management solutions backed by sovereign infrastructure and local expertise.
SYDNEY, Feb. 18, 2026 – Splashtop, a global leader in modern IT solutions for digital workplaces, and Leader, a trusted 100% Australian owned IT&C distributor in the region in the region, today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver greater value, enhanced security, and autonomous IT operations to organizations across Australia.
Through this collaboration, Leader will offer Splashtop’s comprehensive portfolio to clients, providing regional expertise, support and guidance that address a broad range of customer needs, from secure hybrid work enablement to proactive endpoint maintenance and compliance. Together, they enable organizations to confidently modernize existing IT infrastructure and hybrid work environments with world-class local support.
“Australia is a key market for us in APAC, and our partnership with Leader marks an important step in deepening our presence in the region.” said Kelly Park, Regional Sales Manager, ANZ & South Korea. “By combining Splashtop’s secure and reliable remote solutions, including Autonomous Endpoint Management, with Leader’s strong local expertise and established distribution network, we expect to deliver enhanced local support and greater overall value to Australian customers.”
“Splashtop aligns strongly with Leader’s focus on secure, scalable, and partner‑ready solutions,” said Theo Kristoris, Managing Director at Leader. “Together, we are enabling our partners to support modern hybrid work environments while strengthening security, compliance, and operational efficiency through automation.”
Splashtop has an established presence in the Australian market, serving critical sectors such as education, media & entertainment, government, architecture, and design. The company’s solutions are trusted globally for their performance, reliability, and enterprise-grade security architecture. Beyond secure remote access, Splashtop’s Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) provides continuous visibility, monitoring, and automated patching across IT estates, helping teams reduce risk and operational overhead.
Built with security at its core, Splashtop combines end-to-end encryption, strong access controls, and compliance with ISO, SOC 2, and GDPR standards to help protect data and meet regulatory requirements at scale. The company’s sovereign cloud infrastructure enables organizations to meet national data protection and residency requirements under the Privacy Act, while supporting alignment with frameworks such as the Essential Eight Maturity Model and the Information Security Manual (ISM), and readiness for IRAP assessments.
Future Joint Initiatives:
Splashtop and Leader plan to actively engage the market through joint participation in upcoming industry events, co-marketing activities, and further collaborative engagement programs throughout 2026 and beyond.
About Splashtop
Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.
About Leader
Leader is an Australian-owned distributor serving over 12,000+ channel partners nationwide through five branches. They offer national stock, dedicated account management, a cloud marketplace, and extensive partner support such as helpdesk, training, and marketing resources. Leader specialises in hardware, cloud, cybersecurity, software, and telecommunications, providing comprehensive solutions with local expertise and a focus on partner growth. www.leadersystems.com.au